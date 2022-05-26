MDI Softball Tops Hermon 8-1

The MDI Trojans Softball Team defeated Hermon 8-1 on Wednesday, May 25th in Bar Harbor.

Hermon scored their lone run in the 1st inning when Molly Simcox tripled and then scored.

MDI answered scoring 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st and 2nd innings and then adding 2 insurance runs in the bottom of the 5th inning.

Addy Boyce was in the circle for the Trojans. She allowed 5 hits and 1 unearned run. She struck out 13 and walked 2.

Katie Fowler started for Hermon and went 2.2 innings. She allowed 6 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 3. Lindsay Reed came on in relief and went 3.1 innings allowing 3 hits and 3 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 3.

Bailey Goodell, Leah Carroll and Mollie Gray each banged out 2 hits for MDI. Olivia Gray, Addy Boyce and Lily James each had a single. Carroll stole 3 bases and Goodell 1 base

For Hermon Molly Simcox had the triple. Faith Coomb, Katie Fowler, Ava Dean and Charlotte Caron singled.

MDI is now 10-3. They are scheduled to go to Presque Isle to play the Wildcats on Saturday, May 28 and then close out the regular season at home on Wednesday June 1st against Ellsworth at 4:30 p.m.

Hermon is now 6-7. The Hawks play at Ellsworth on Friday May 27th at 4:30 and then close out the season at home against Old Town on Monday May 30th at 4:30 and John Bapst on Wednesday June 1st at 4:30 p.m.