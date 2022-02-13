MDI Swim and Dive Wins PVC Girls Championship, Ellsworth 2nd, Bangor 3rd [RESULTS]

The MDI Girls Swim and Dive Team won the PVC Championships on Saturday, February 12th at the University of Maine. Ellsworth came in 2nd and Bangor came in 3rd. The Team Results were

1. MDI Trojans 346

2. Ellsworth High School 320

3. Bangor High School 169

4. John Bapst Memorial HS 167

5. Brewer High School 125

6. Foxcroft Academy 82

7. Old Town Orono Swimming 40

8. Hampden Academy 25

9. George Stevens Academy 14

10. Searsport High School 6

Thanks to Ellsworth Coach Jim Goodman for the results.

Here are the individual race results

