MDI Track and Field Meet – May 10 [RESULTS]

The Hampden Academy, Narraguagus, Old Town and MDI Track and Field Teams competed in Bar Harbor on Friday, May 10th at MDI High School. Here are the results.

Girls

Hampden Academy - 179 OId Town - 97 MDI - 91 Narraguagus - 10

Boys

Hampden Academy - 168 MDI - 68 Old Town - 62 Narraguagus

To see all the individual results click HERE

