MDI Track and Field Meet April 27 [RESULTS]

MDI High School in Bar Harbor hosted a track meet on Saturday, April 27th. Competing were teams from Caribou, Sumner, Dexter, Narraguagus, Washington Academy and the host MDI Trojans.

Here are the Team Results

Girls

MDI - 251 Caribou - 112 Washington Academy 80 Dexter - 26 Narraguagus - 24 Sumner - 23

To see the individual Girls Event Results Click HERE

Boys

Caribou - 196 MDI - 117 Sumner - 70 Dexter - 63.25 Narraguagus - 62.75 Washington Academy - 35

To see the individual Boys Event Results Click HERE