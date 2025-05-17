The MDI Trojans beat the rain and swept the Caribou Vikings, winning Game 1 5-4 and Game 2 21-11 in game stopped in the 5th inning because of the 10-run rule on Saturday, May 17th in Bar Harbor.

Game 1

MDI won Game 1 5-4 in the bottom of the 8th inning, when Alex Roos singled home Colin Sullivan with 1 out to give the Trojans the walk-off win. Sullivan had walked with 1 out and promptly stole 2nd and 3rd, scoring easily on Roos' line drive to left.

Preston Tripp started on the hill for MDI. He went 6.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 3 and walked 4. Freshman Gunner Vines picked up the win, throwing 1.1 innings of hitless relief, striking out 2 and walked 1

Roos was 2-4 for MDI. Mason Lapointe was 2-4 with a run batted in. Cameron Graham was 1-4 with a run batted in. Ben Ingram and Alister Frongillo each were 1-4.

Bryce Dillon started on the mound for the Vikings. He went 2.0 innings allowing 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 4. Chandler St. Peter followed pitching 5.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 2 and walked 3. Dawson St. Peter took the loss going 2.0 innings and allowing 1 hit and 1 run, striking out 1 and walking 2.

Matt Pelletier had 2 hits and stole 2 bases. Dillon and Dawson St. Peter each had a single and run batted in. Edison Sleeper and Carter St. Peter each singled.

Game 2

MDI scored in all 5 innings, putting up 7 runs in the 1st inning, 5 runs in the 4th inning and 6 runs in the 6th inning. They took advantage of 11 walks.

Colin Sullivan powered MDI to a 21-11 win, driving in 5 runs with 3 hits, including a home run to center in the 4th inning.

Freshman Eli MacDonnell was 2-2 with a double and driving in 2 runs, walking 3 times.

Spencer Grierson was 2-4 with 2 runs batted in. Ripley Hawkins and Preston Tripp each were 1-2 with 2 runs batted in. Mason Lapointe and Preston Tripp each were 1-2 with 1 run batted in. Alex Roos and Cameron Graham each singled.

MDI stole 11 bases. Ingram, Sullivan, Lapointe and Tripp each had 2 stolen bases. Frongillo, MacDonell and Grierson each stole 1 base.

Gunnar Vines started on the mound and went 1.0 inning, allowing 1 hit and 3 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 1 and walked 3. James Downey picked up the win going 3.1 innings. He allowed 7 hits and 8 runs, 5 of which were earned. He walked 2. Ben Ingram retired the final 2 outs.

Nic Plourde started on the mound in Game 2 for the Vikings. He went 1.0 inning allowing 6 hits and 7 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out and walked 1. Reagan Ouellette took the loss going 2.2 innings and giving up 7 hits and 8 runs, 6 of which were earned. He struck out 2 and walked 4. Edison Sleeper retired the final 2 batters but not before giving up 1 hit and 6 runs, 4 of which were earned. He walked 6.

Nic Plourde and Carter St. Pierre each had 2 hits and 1 run batted in. Matt Pelletier had a single and drove in 2 runs. Edison Sleeper had a single and drove in 1 run. Timmy Danse and Dawson St. Pierre each singled.

MDI is 4-5. They will travel to Ellsworth to play the Eagles on Tuesday, May 20th at 4:30

Caribou is 5-3. They will host the Houlton Shiretowners on Monday, May 19th at 4 p.m.

