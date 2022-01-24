MDI Trojans Fall to Old Town 48-40 [STATS&PHOTOS]
For the 2nd time in a week, the MDI Trojans and Old Town Coyote Girls Basketball Teams met, and the Old Town Coyotes beat the Trojans 48-40 in Bar Harbor on Monday, January 24th.
The Coyotes led by as many as 13 but MDI cut the lead to 2 points late. Old Town led 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 27-22 at the end of the 1st half. it was 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI was led by Olivia Gray who had a game high 19 points, while Leah Carroll finished with 10 points. The Trojans were 3-5 from the free throw line, and had 5 3-pointers on the night, all by Olivia Gray.
Old Town was led by Saige Evans who finished with 18 points and Sydney Loring who had 13 points. The Coyotes were 9-13 from the free throw line, including going 6-10 in the 4th Quarter. Old Town had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Makayla Emerson and the other by Sydney Loring. Loring had 9 points in the 4th Quarter.
To nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week, click HERE
MDI is now 8-4 and will play host to Hermon on Tuesday, January 24th. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Old Town is 11-1 and travels to Houlton on Wednesday, January 26th
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Old Town Girls
|17
|10
|3
|18
|48
|MDI Girls
|11
|11
|3
|15
|40
Box Score
Old Town
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Maddy Arsenault
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Madelyn Emerson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|10
|Lexi Thibodeau
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|6
|12
|Haylie Madden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Makayla Emerson
|8
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|20
|Kilee Bradeen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Saige Evans
|18
|8
|8
|0
|2
|4
|24
|Logan Gardner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Gabrielle Cody
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Alexis Degrasse
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Sydney Loring
|13
|5
|4
|1
|2
|4
|TOTALS
|48
|18
|15
|3
|9
|16
MDI
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Mia Shaw
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alla Hanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Elena Alderman
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Emily Carter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grace Witham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Sophia Brophy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Leah Carroll
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Soren Hopkins-Goff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Olivia Gray
|19
|6
|1
|5
|2
|2
|33
|Lexi Tozier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Mollie Gray
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Elizabeth Jones
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|45
|Emma Simard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|40
|16
|11
|5
|3
|5
