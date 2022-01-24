MDI Trojans Fall to Old Town 48-40 [STATS&#038;PHOTOS]

MDI Trojans Fall to Old Town 48-40 [STATS&PHOTOS]

January 24, 2022 Photo Chris Popper

For the 2nd time in a week, the MDI Trojans and Old Town Coyote Girls Basketball Teams met, and the Old Town Coyotes beat the Trojans 48-40 in Bar Harbor on Monday, January 24th.

The Coyotes led by as many as 13 but MDI cut the lead to 2 points late. Old Town led 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 27-22 at the end of the 1st half. it was 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Olivia Gray who had a game high 19 points, while Leah Carroll finished with 10 points. The Trojans were 3-5 from the free throw line, and had 5 3-pointers on the night, all by Olivia Gray.

Old Town was led by Saige Evans who finished with 18 points and Sydney Loring who had 13 points. The Coyotes were 9-13 from the free throw line, including going 6-10 in the 4th Quarter. Old Town had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Makayla Emerson and the other by Sydney Loring. Loring had 9 points in the 4th Quarter.

To nominate someone for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week, click HERE

MDI is now 8-4 and will play host to Hermon on Tuesday, January 24th. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Old Town is 11-1 and travels to Houlton on Wednesday, January 26th

Line Score

1234T
Old Town Girls171031848
MDI Girls111131540

Box Score

Old Town

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Maddy Arsenault000000
4Madelyn Emerson100012
10Lexi Thibodeau611046
12Haylie Madden000000
14Makayla Emerson831200
20Kilee Bradeen000000
22Saige Evans1888024
24Logan Gardner000000
30Gabrielle Cody211000
32Alexis Degrasse000000
40Sydney Loring1354124
TOTALS4818153916

MDI

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Mia  Shaw000000
3Alla Hanley000000
11Elena Alderman211000
13Emily Carter000000
15Grace Witham000000
21Sophia Brophy000000
23Leah Carroll1055001
25Soren Hopkins-Goff000000
31Olivia Gray1961522
33Lexi Tozier000000
35Mollie Gray211000
43Elizabeth Jones733012
45Emma Simard000000
TOTALS401611535

 

MDI-Old Town Girls Basketball

The MDI Trojans played host to Old Town on Monday, January 24

 

Categories: High School Basketball, High School Sports, Photos, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top