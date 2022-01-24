MDI Trojans Fall to Old Town 48-40 [STATS&PHOTOS]

For the 2nd time in a week, the MDI Trojans and Old Town Coyote Girls Basketball Teams met, and the Old Town Coyotes beat the Trojans 48-40 in Bar Harbor on Monday, January 24th.

The Coyotes led by as many as 13 but MDI cut the lead to 2 points late. Old Town led 17-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter, and 27-22 at the end of the 1st half. it was 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

MDI was led by Olivia Gray who had a game high 19 points, while Leah Carroll finished with 10 points. The Trojans were 3-5 from the free throw line, and had 5 3-pointers on the night, all by Olivia Gray.

Old Town was led by Saige Evans who finished with 18 points and Sydney Loring who had 13 points. The Coyotes were 9-13 from the free throw line, including going 6-10 in the 4th Quarter. Old Town had 3 3-pointers, 2 by Makayla Emerson and the other by Sydney Loring. Loring had 9 points in the 4th Quarter.

MDI is now 8-4 and will play host to Hermon on Tuesday, January 24th. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Old Town is 11-1 and travels to Houlton on Wednesday, January 26th

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Old Town Girls 17 10 3 18 48 MDI Girls 11 11 3 15 40

Box Score

Old Town

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Maddy Arsenault 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Madelyn Emerson 1 0 0 0 1 2 10 Lexi Thibodeau 6 1 1 0 4 6 12 Haylie Madden 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Makayla Emerson 8 3 1 2 0 0 20 Kilee Bradeen 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Saige Evans 18 8 8 0 2 4 24 Logan Gardner 0 0 0 0 0 0 30 Gabrielle Cody 2 1 1 0 0 0 32 Alexis Degrasse 0 0 0 0 0 0 40 Sydney Loring 13 5 4 1 2 4 TOTALS 48 18 15 3 9 16

MDI

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Mia Shaw 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alla Hanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Elena Alderman 2 1 1 0 0 0 13 Emily Carter 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 Grace Witham 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Sophia Brophy 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Leah Carroll 10 5 5 0 0 1 25 Soren Hopkins-Goff 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Olivia Gray 19 6 1 5 2 2 33 Lexi Tozier 0 0 0 0 0 0 35 Mollie Gray 2 1 1 0 0 0 43 Elizabeth Jones 7 3 3 0 1 2 45 Emma Simard 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 40 16 11 5 3 5