MDI Volleyball Defeats Narraguagus 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The MDI Trojans Volleyball Team handed the Narraguagus Knights just their 2nd loss of the season, beating them 3-0 on the road in Harrington on Tuesday, October 11th. The individual set scores were 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.

MDI Stat Leaders

Claire Moore: 6 kills, 1 block

Molly Ritter: 1 ace, 10 kills, 3 digs

Addy Boyce: 3 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 21 assists, 4 digs

Sharyn Lipski: 6 kills

According to Coach Corey

Narraguagus played us tough but we were not sharp tonight. We can probably blame it on the long weekend. At least we finished games when we needed to and played hard at the end. We still have some work to do staying mentally tough but the girls are winning games and getting the job done even when not playing their best. We'll keep pushing to play clean as we near closer to the playoffs.

In the JV Game Narraguagus defeated MDI 2-1. The set scores were 25-17, 25-15, 20-25

MDI Stat Leaders

Alexis Jones: 4 aces, 2 kills

Scarlett Squires: 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig

Ruby Demuro: 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 assists, 1 dig

Emilynn Pinkham: 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig

MDI is now 9-3. The Trojans host Hampden on Thursday, October 13th at 6 p.m.

Narraguagus is now 10-2. They Knights host Calais on Thursday, October 13th at 5:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to Walter Churchill for taking the photos from the match!