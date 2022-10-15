MDI Volleyball Sweeps Hampden Academy Thursday

The MDI Trojans Volleyball Teams pulled off the full sweep Thursday, October 13th with all 3 teams coming away with victories against Hampden Academy at Bernard Parady Gymnasium.

The Varsity Team beat Hampden Academy 3-0 with individual set scores 25-11, 25-11, and 25-17

The MDI JV Team defeated Hampden Academy 2-1 with individual set scores 25-12, 25-23,and 14-25

The MDI First Team defeated Hampden Academy 3-0

MDI Varsity Stat Leaders

Addy Boyce: 10 aces, 1 kill, 14 assists, 6 digs

Lexi Tozier: 5 aces, 9 kills, 2 digs

Soren Hopkins-Goff: 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 assists, 3 digs

Claire Moore: 2 kills, 1 block

According to Coach Corey

Thursday we played a tighter game than Tuesday. Everybody was sharper and we played cleaner. And everyone contributed to this victory which makes it sweeter. The team seems to be rolling at the right time, building momentum and we hope to carry that into our Tuesday match against Ellsworth. That will be our Senior Night and final home game of the season so we hope everyone comes out to cheer our seniors on and watch a good rivalry matchup.

MDI JV Stat Leaders

Alexis Jones: 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs

Scarlett Squires: 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist

Lily Byer: 3 aces, 2 assists

Ruby Demuro: 2 aces, 3 assists

MDI is now 10-3 and in 6th place in the Class B Volleyball Heal Point Standings as of Saturday morning, October 15th. They close out the regular season on Tuesday, October 18th at home against Ellsworth at 6 p.m.

Hampden Academy is 6-6 and in 11th place in the Class A Volleyball Heal Point Standings as of Saturday morning, October 15th. They have 2 games remaining in the regular season, at home against Brewer on Tuesday, October 17th at 6 p.m. and at home against Brunswick on Wednesday, October 18th at 6 p.m.

