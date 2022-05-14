MDI Walks-Off GSA Scoring 2 Runs in Bottom of the 7th – Beat GSA 10-9

The MDI Trojans won their 2nd game in less than 24 hours, beating the George Stevens Academy Eagles 10-9 as Quentin Pileggi hit a 2-out triple scoring Jacob Shields and Noah Keeley.

Trailing 9-8 entering the 9th inning, Jacob Shields started the comeback with a leadoff single to right field. He then stole 2nd base and Noah Keeley walked putting runners at 1st and 2nd. Cal Hodgdon flew out to left field, and the runners remained at 2nd and 1st with 1 out. A.J. Lozano flew out, and there were 2 out. Shields then stole 3rd. With the count 3-2 and 2 out Pileggi delivered.

Jay Haney started on the mound for MDI and went 3.1 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 8 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 5 and walked 4. Noah Keeley picked up the win in relief, going 3.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 1 run. He struck out 6 and walked 3.

Sol Lorio started for GSA. He went 5.2 innings allowing 6 hits and 8 runs. He struck out 9 and walked 1. Brady Pert pitched the final inning, taking the loss.

Pileggi was 2-5 with a double and triple, driving in 3 runs for MDI. Joey Wellman-Clouse, batting clean-up was 2-3, with a triple, driving in 3 runs. Jay Haney had a double, and drove in 2 runs. AJ Lozano, Jacob Shields, Noah Keeley and Cal Hodgdon all singled for MDI.

MDI had 5 stolen bases. Shields stole 2 bases, and Wellman-Clouse, Logan Blanchette and AJ Lozano all swiped 1 bag.

Brady Pert led the GSA hitters going 4-5. Haven Smith was 2-4. H.Walden and A. King each singled for the Eagles.

MDI is now 5-4. The Trojans are off until Wednesday, May 18th when they will host Brewer at 4:30 p.m.

GSA is 2-7. The Eagles head to East Machias on Mondaya, May 16th when they play Washington Academy.

