MDI Wins Class B PVC Girls Cross Country Championship, Caribou 2nd, Hermon 3rd

The MDI Trojans Girls Cross Country Team won the Class B PVC Cross Country Championship in Caribou on Saturday, October 15th. Caribou finished 2nd and Hermon 3rd.

MDI's Amelia VanDongen finished 1st with a time of 19:06.24

The Team Results were

MDI 27 Caribou 77 Hermon 86 John Bapst 98 Old Town 116 Presque Isle 126

The Top 10 Individual Results were

Amelia VanDongen - MDI 19:06.24 Kayley Bell - Caribou 20:26.60 Maggie Bell - Caribou 21:09.05 Addie Nelson - Ellsworth 21:36.91 Ella Joyce - MDI 21:44.46 Anna Jandreau - Presque Isle 21:49.00 Piper Soares - MDI 22:17.95 Carolina Graham - MDI 22;53.47 Julia Scarano - John Bapst 23:04.96 Fiona St. Germain - MDI 23:10.25

To see all the individual results click HERE

You can nominate someone for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 10th to October 15th need to be received by October 17th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Get our free mobile app