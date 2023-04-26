Medomak Valley Beats Belfast 12-2 in 5 Innings

The Medomak Valley Panthers beat the Belfast Lions 12-2 on Wednesday, April 26th in a 5 inning run-ruled game.

Madison Boynton went the distance (5.0 innings) for Medomak Valley, allowing just 1 hit. She struck out 5 and walked 3.

Jordyn MacKay started in the circle for the Lions. She went 3.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 8 runs, although just 2 were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 3. Danica Gray pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 4 runs, striking out and walking 1.

Danica Gray had the Lion's lone hit.

For Medomak Valley Addison McCormick went 3-4 with a triple. Boynton helped herself at the plate going 2-2, scoring 3 runs and driving in 4. She had a double. Kendll Williams on had 2 hits. Sara Nelson and Arianna Sproul each had a single for the Panthers.

Medomak Valley is 1-1. They play host to the Gardiner Tigers on Friday, April 28th at 4 p.m.

Belfast is now 1-2. They will host the Waterville Panthers on Friday, April 28th at 4:15 p.m.

