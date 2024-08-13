Meet the Black Bear Football Team This Sunday August 18th

This Sunday, August 18th is the Annual Meet the Black Bear Football Team event. The event will take place at Alfond Stadium at 3 p.m.

The event begins with a free on-field clinic conducted by the Black Bears and the Football Coaching Staff on Morse Field. It will then be followed by a pizza party with food and beverages. It is during this time that fans can get their free posters and the opportunity to meet the coaches and players and get their posters autographed.

While the event is free, those attending are asked to preregister HERE

The Black Bears Football Team kicks off the season on Friday August 30th at home when they host Colgate at 7 p.m. If you can't make the game you can listen to Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 6:30 p.m.