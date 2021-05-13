Meeting The New UMaine Hockey Coach Ben Barr

He was announced as the fifth head coach in Black Bear hockey history at 11am Wednesday, but Ben Barr found out before that and had to tell his employer at UMass he was leaving, then he met with the media, and chatted with The Morning Line Thursday.

Now the work of building the Black Bears in his image begins, and the work of moving his family of 5 from Amherst, Massachusetts to Orono, Maine.

We talked about what his road map to success looks like, what type of player he looks to recruit, and the challenges of moving with three kids age three and younger.

Find out more about the new Black Bears' Boss in our conversation again here.

YourTV Halton via YouTube