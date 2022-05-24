Mia Coots Throws Perfect Game – Nokomis Beats Hermon 1-0

Nokomis pitcher Mia Coots pitched a perfect game on Tuesday, May 24th, a the Nokomis Warriors defeated the Hermon Hawks 1-0 in Hermon.

Coots didn't allow a hit or walk. She struck out 20 of the 21 batters she faced!

Katie Fowler was the tough-luck losing pitcher for the Hawks. She was dominant in the circle, allowing just 2 hits and 1 run. She struck out 6 and walked 1.

Cam King and Hope Brooks had singles for the Warriors, with Brooks driving in King.

Nokomis is now 11-1. The Warriors will play host to Cony on Thursdsay, May 26th at 2:30 p.m.

Hermon is 6-6. The Hawks travel to Bar Harbor to play MDI on Wednesday, May 25th at 4:30 p.m.