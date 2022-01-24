Missing 4 players, Ellsworth Girls Fall to Foxcroft Academy 55-42 [STATS]
Missing 4 players because of safety protocols, the Ellsworth Girls nonetheless went to Dover-Foxcroft on Monday, January 24th falling to the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 55-42.
Ellsworth trailed 11-6 in the 1st Quarter and 23-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Ponies led 35-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford with 11 points, while Megan Jordan had 8 points and Brook Pirie and Lily Bean had 7 points each. The Eagles were 10-18 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, one each by Clifford and Bean.
Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes with 13 points while Kiya Cook had 11 points. The Ponies were 13-17 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers including 4 3's in the 4th Quarter. Kiya Cook had 3 3-pointers and Annie Raynes had 2 3-pointers and Sam Ossenfort had 1 3-pointer.
Ellsworth is now 8-4 and will play at Hermon on Thursday, January 27th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.
Foxcroft Academy is 5-3 and plays home against Bucksport on Wednesday, January 26th.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Girls
|6
|13
|12
|11
|42
|Foxcroft Academy Girls
|11
|12
|12
|20
|55
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Abby Radel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Alex Bivins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Jocelyn Jordan
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|10
|Megan Jordan
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Morgan Clifford
|11
|4
|3
|1
|2
|3
|12
|Aaliyah Manning
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Addison Atherton
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|15
|Brooke Pirie
|7
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|21
|Lily Bean
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|23
|Anna Stevens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Elise Sargent
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grace Jaffray
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Sophia Lynch
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|42
|15
|13
|2
|10
|18
Foxcroft Academy
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Annie Raynes
|13
|4
|2
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Kiya Cook
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|11
|Meghan Spooner
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|12
|Madisyn Kimball
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Shayli Cirulli
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Lauren Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Sam Ossenfort
|8
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|30
|Halle Page
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|31
|Destiny Weymouth
|9
|2
|2
|0
|5
|6
|33
|Abby Knapp
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|41
|Kierstyn Nuite
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kaitlyn Lord
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Allie Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|55
|18
|12
|6
|13
|17