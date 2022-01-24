Missing 4 players, Ellsworth Girls Fall to Foxcroft Academy 55-42 [STATS]

Missing 4 players because of safety protocols, the Ellsworth Girls nonetheless went to Dover-Foxcroft on Monday, January 24th falling to the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 55-42.

Ellsworth trailed 11-6 in the 1st Quarter and 23-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Ponies led 35-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford with 11 points, while Megan Jordan had 8 points and Brook Pirie and Lily Bean had 7 points each. The Eagles were 10-18 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, one each by Clifford and Bean.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes with 13 points while Kiya Cook had 11 points. The Ponies were 13-17 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers including 4 3's in the 4th Quarter. Kiya Cook had 3 3-pointers and Annie Raynes had 2 3-pointers and Sam Ossenfort had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 8-4 and will play at Hermon on Thursday, January 27th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Foxcroft Academy is 5-3 and plays home against Bucksport on Wednesday, January 26th.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Ellsworth Girls 6 13 12 11 42 Foxcroft Academy Girls 11 12 12 20 55

Box Score

Ellsworth

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Abby Radel 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Alex Bivins 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Jocelyn Jordan 4 2 2 0 0 2 10 Megan Jordan 8 4 4 0 0 1 11 Morgan Clifford 11 4 3 1 2 3 12 Aaliyah Manning 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Addison Atherton 5 1 1 0 3 6 15 Brooke Pirie 7 2 2 0 3 4 21 Lily Bean 7 2 1 1 2 2 23 Anna Stevens 0 0 0 0 0 0 31 Elise Sargent 0 0 0 0 0 0 33 Grace Jaffray 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Sophia Lynch 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 42 15 13 2 10 18

Foxcroft Academy