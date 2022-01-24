Missing 4 players, Ellsworth Girls Fall to Foxcroft Academy 55-42 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

Missing 4 players because of safety protocols, the Ellsworth Girls nonetheless went to Dover-Foxcroft on Monday, January 24th falling to the Foxcroft Academy Ponies 55-42.

Ellsworth trailed 11-6 in the 1st Quarter and 23-19 at the end of the 1st Half. The Ponies led 35-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth was led by Morgan Clifford with 11 points, while Megan Jordan had 8 points and Brook Pirie and Lily Bean had 7 points each. The Eagles were 10-18 from the free throw line and had 2 3-pointers, one each by Clifford and Bean.

Foxcroft Academy was led by Annie Raynes with 13 points while Kiya Cook had 11 points. The Ponies were 13-17 from the free throw line. They had 6 3-pointers including 4 3's in the 4th Quarter. Kiya Cook had 3 3-pointers  and Annie Raynes had 2 3-pointers and Sam Ossenfort had 1 3-pointer.

Ellsworth is now 8-4 and will play at Hermon on Thursday, January 27th at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA, on WDEA Internet Radio, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Foxcroft Academy is 5-3 and plays home against Bucksport on Wednesday, January 26th.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Girls613121142
Foxcroft Academy Girls1112122055

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Abby Radel000000
3Alex Bivins000000
4Jocelyn Jordan422002
10Megan Jordan844001
11Morgan Clifford1143123
12Aaliyah Manning000000
14Addison Atherton511036
15Brooke Pirie722034
21Lily Bean721122
23Anna Stevens000000
31Elise Sargent000000
33Grace Jaffray000000
34Sophia Lynch000000
TOTALS42151321018

Foxcroft Academy

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Annie Raynes1342233
3Kiya Cook1141300
11Meghan Spooner622024
12Madisyn Kimball000000
14Shayli Cirulli000000
21Lauren Martin000000
23Sam Ossenfort832112
30Halle Page622022
31Destiny Weymouth922056
33Abby Knapp211000
41Kierstyn Nuite000000
42Kaitlyn Lord000000
43Allie Smith000000
TOTALS55181261317
