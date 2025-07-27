The Motor City Hampden Riverdogs, trailing 3-0 rallied for 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning to take a 4-3 lead and scored 2 more runs in the 6th inning. They they withstood the Dunkin' Comrades attempted comeback in the 7th inning, to come away with a 6-5 win at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor on Sunday, July 27th.

The win by the Riverdogs eliminated the Comrades from the double-elimination tournament.

Andrew McKenney started on the mound for the Riverdogs and he went 3.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, 2 of which were earned. He walked 3. Ashton O'Roak came on in relief and went 3.1 innings, picking up the win. He allowed 1 hit and 2 runs, both unearned, striking out 3 and walking 2. Hayden Brimer picked up the save, retiring the final 2 batters.

Andrew Cote, leading off had a pair of singles. Rogan Lord had a double and drove in 2 runs. Bodie Bishop had a double and drove in a run. Nick Moors and Blake Littlefield each drew a walk, with the bases loaded, driving in a run. Isaac Learner had a single and O'Roak had a pair of singles.

Andrew Cote and Ashton O'Roak each had a pair of stolen bases, with Isaac Learner stealing 1 base.

Preston Karam started for the Comrades and allowed 4 hits and 4 runs, walking 3 and striking out 1. He hit 2 batters. Ian Boudreau pitched the final 3.2 innings, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Gavin Glanville-True had a pair of singles. Jonas Gilley, Zac Cota, Alex Kerns and Preston Karam each had a single for the Comrades.

The Riverdogs will take on the winner of the Central Maine Hurricanes - 36ers game on Monday, July 28th at 5 p.m. at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

