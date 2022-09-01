Mount Ararat Boys’ Soccer Defeats Brewer 3-2

In a game seen on Ticket TV, on Thursday, September 1st, the Mount Ararat Boys' Soccer Team defeated Brewer 3-2 at Doyle Field.

Brewer scored the opening goal with 3:53 gone with a goal by Brandon Carr, assisted by Andrew Hodgins.

Mount Ararat evened the score at 1-1 with 14:48 left in the 1st Half, with a goal by Ethan Palmer, assisted by Ewan Alexander.

With 5:32 remaining in the 1st Half the Eagles were awarded a penalty kick, but Brewer's goalie Grady Vanidestine came up big, saving the shot.

At the end of the 1st Half the score was tied 1-1.

With 7:17 gone in the 2nd Half, Mount Ararat took a 2-1 lead, with a goal by Aaron Paul, assisted by Ethan Palmer.

Near midway of the 2nd Half the Eagles scored again, on a penalty kick by Ethan Berry to take a 3-1 lead (22:18 remaining).

Brewer would score with 3:33 left in the game, with a goal by Braden Carr, assisted by Andrew Hodgins, his 2nd of the game.

Brewer is now 0-1. They play at Oxford Hills on Tuesday, September 6th at 6 p.m.

Mount Ararat is 1-0. They play at Messalonskee on Tuesday, September 6th at 7 p.m.

You can nominate a high school athlete for the 92.9 The Ticket's High School Athlete of the Week HERE

Get our free mobile app