MPA Cancels Wrestling Season

The Maine Principal's Association made it official Friday, February 26th, cancelling the 2020-21 High School Wrestling season.

In an email to schools, Mike Bisson, the Executive Director of the Maine Principal's Association said

It is with deep regret that I inform you of the cancellation of a competitive wrestling season for the 2020-2021 school year. The MPA Wrestling Committee met this morning and reviewed our current status. Prior to the season we developed guidelines that we hoped would allow for a competitive season in the safest possible manner. The committee did this knowing that the Maine DECD Community Sports Guidelines only allowed for "physically distanced skills and drills" at Level 2 of the "high risk" activity. At the time we were hopeful that after the holiday surge of potential Covid-19 cases things would open up and those guidelines might be revisited. We were encouraged when the NFHS removed their leveling of risk as it pertained to school-based activities. To date there has been no change in the Community Sports Guidelines and we have no indication that they will in the near future. We have waited as long as possible to allow for some type of season and a final decision needed to be made. Coaches may continue to work with their wrestlers in the same capacity until the end of the winter sports season on March 12, 2021.