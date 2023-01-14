MPA Proposes Changes to Football Classifications for Next 4 Years

Much like the Basketball Committee and Soccer Committee, the Maine Principal's Football Committee met and has proposed changes to the Classifications for the next 4 years, the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

The Classification Committee will review the work of the Football Committee on January 19, 2023.

There will still be the 4 classes and 2 classes for 8-man football. Cut-offs for enrollment are proposed to be

Class A 900 plus students

Class B 650-899 students

Class C 500-649 students

Class D 0-499 students

8-Man Large 375plus students

8-Small 0-374 students

Class A

1 Lewiston High School 1,505 A N

2 Thornton Academy 1,345 A S

3 Portland High School 1105 A N

4 Bangor High School 1,102 A N

5 Sanford High School 1,090 A S

6 Oxford Hills/Buckfield 1055/150 A N

7 Bonny Eagle High School 1,025 A S

8 South Portland High School 991 A S

9 Noble High School 977 A S

10 Edward Little High School 972 A N

11 Windham High School 929 A N

12 Scarborough High School 913 A S

Class B

1 Deering High School 918 B S

2 Massabesic High School 885 B S

3 Gorham High School 835 B S

4 Biddeford High School 738 B S

5 Messalonskee High School 738 B N

6 Kennebunk High School 730 B S

7 Skowhegan Area High School 707 B N

8 Marshwood High School^ 702 B S

9 Mt. Blue High School 695 B N

10 Westbrook High School 695 B S

11 Falmouth High School 672 B N

12 Cony High School 630 B N

13 Lawrence High School 587 B N

Class C

1 Hampden Academy 810 C N

2 Brewer High School 703 C N

3 Nokomis Regional High School 631 C N

4 Gardiner Area High School 618 C S

5 Fryeburg Academy 587 C S

6 Leavitt Area High School 572 C S

7 Hermon High School 567 C N

8 Medomak Valley High School 542 C N

9 Cape Elizabeth High School 539 C S

10 York High School 523 C S

11 Oceanside High School 513 C N

12 Cheverus High School 364 C S

Class D

1 Freeport High School 603 D S

2 John Bapst Memorial High School 535 D N

3 Old Town High School 517 D N

4 Poland Regional High School 485 D S

5 Belfast Area High School 443 D N

6 Wells High School 411 D S

7 Oak Hill High School 397 D S

8 Winslow High School 381 D N

9 Maine Central Institute 355 D N

10 Lisbon High School/St. Dom's 343/127 D S

11 Foxcroft Academy 322 D N

12 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale 221/188/263 D S

13 Madison/Carrabec/Valley 183/176/56 D S

8-Man Large

1 Brunswick High School 741 8L S

2 Mt. Ararat/Hyde 718/125 8L S

3 Camden Hills Regional High School 694 8L N

4 Gray-New Gloucester High School 606 8L S

5 Greely High School 603 8L S

6 Morse High School 598 8L S

7 Lake Region High School 530 8L S

8 Yarmouth/NYA 528/162 8L S

9 Ellsworth/Sumner/GSA 527/249/307 8L N

10 Mount Desert Island High School 493 8L N

11 Waterville Senior High School 485 8L N

12 Spruce Mountain High School 380 8L N

13 Mountain Valley High School 380 8L N

8-Man Small

1 Orono High School 374 8S N

2 Bucksport High School 365 8S N

3 Maranacook Community High School 360 8S S

4 Houlton/Hodgdon/SA/GHCA 331/137/107/27* 8S N

5 Sacopee Valley High School 311 8S S

6 Mount View High School 303 8S N

7 Mattanawcook/Lee/PVHS 296/114/131 8S N

8 Dexter Regional High School 272 8S N

9 Traip (Robert W.) Academy 269 8S S

10 Dirigo High School 203 8S S

11 Old Orchard Beach High School 193 8S S

12 Telstar Regional High School 179 8S S

13 Boothbay/Wiscasset 170/148 8S S

14 Madawaska/Ft. Kent/Wisdom 134/239/72 8S N

15 Stearns/Schenck 123/105 8S N

