MPA Proposes Changes to Football Classifications for Next 4 Years

Much like the Basketball Committee and Soccer Committee, the Maine Principal's Football Committee met and has proposed changes to the Classifications for the next 4 years, the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

The Classification Committee will review the work of the Football Committee on January 19, 2023.

There will still be the 4 classes and 2 classes for 8-man football. Cut-offs for enrollment are proposed to be

  • Class A 900 plus students
  • Class B 650-899 students
  • Class C 500-649 students
  • Class D 0-499 students
  • 8-Man Large 375plus students
  • 8-Small 0-374 students

Class A
1 Lewiston High School 1,505 A N
2 Thornton Academy 1,345 A S
3 Portland High School 1105 A N
4 Bangor High School 1,102 A N
5 Sanford High School 1,090 A S
6 Oxford Hills/Buckfield 1055/150 A N
7 Bonny Eagle High School 1,025 A S
8 South Portland High School 991 A S
9 Noble High School 977 A S
10 Edward Little High School 972 A N
11 Windham High School 929 A N
12 Scarborough High School 913 A S

Class B

1 Deering High School 918 B S
2 Massabesic High School 885 B S
3 Gorham High School 835 B S
4 Biddeford High School 738 B S
5 Messalonskee High School 738 B N
6 Kennebunk High School 730 B S
7 Skowhegan Area High School 707 B N
8 Marshwood High School^ 702 B S
9 Mt. Blue High School 695 B N
10 Westbrook High School 695 B S
11 Falmouth High School 672 B N
12 Cony High School 630 B N
13 Lawrence High School 587 B N

Class C

1 Hampden Academy 810 C N
2 Brewer High School 703 C N
3 Nokomis Regional High School 631 C N
4 Gardiner Area High School 618 C S
5 Fryeburg Academy 587 C S
6 Leavitt Area High School 572 C S
7 Hermon High School 567 C N
8 Medomak Valley High School 542 C N
9 Cape Elizabeth High School 539 C S
10 York High School 523 C S
11 Oceanside High School 513 C N
12 Cheverus High School 364 C S

Class D

1 Freeport High School 603 D S
2 John Bapst Memorial High School 535 D N
3 Old Town High School 517 D N
4 Poland Regional High School 485 D S
5 Belfast Area High School 443 D N
6 Wells High School 411 D S
7 Oak Hill High School 397 D S
8 Winslow High School 381 D N
9 Maine Central Institute 355 D N
10 Lisbon High School/St. Dom's 343/127 D S
11 Foxcroft Academy 322 D N
12 Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall Dale 221/188/263 D S
13 Madison/Carrabec/Valley 183/176/56 D S

8-Man Large

1 Brunswick High School 741 8L S
2 Mt. Ararat/Hyde 718/125 8L S
3 Camden Hills Regional High School 694 8L N
4 Gray-New Gloucester High School 606 8L S
5 Greely High School 603 8L S
6 Morse High School 598 8L S
7 Lake Region High School 530 8L S
8 Yarmouth/NYA 528/162 8L S
9 Ellsworth/Sumner/GSA 527/249/307 8L N
10 Mount Desert Island High School 493 8L N
11 Waterville Senior High School 485 8L N
12 Spruce Mountain High School 380 8L N
13 Mountain Valley High School 380 8L N

8-Man Small

1 Orono High School 374 8S N
2 Bucksport High School 365 8S N
3 Maranacook Community High School 360 8S S
4 Houlton/Hodgdon/SA/GHCA 331/137/107/27* 8S N
5 Sacopee Valley High School 311 8S S
6 Mount View High School 303 8S N
7 Mattanawcook/Lee/PVHS 296/114/131 8S N
8 Dexter Regional High School 272 8S N
9 Traip (Robert W.) Academy 269 8S S
10 Dirigo High School 203 8S S
11 Old Orchard Beach High School 193 8S S
12 Telstar Regional High School 179 8S S
13 Boothbay/Wiscasset 170/148 8S S
14 Madawaska/Ft. Kent/Wisdom 134/239/72 8S N
15 Stearns/Schenck 123/105 8S N

