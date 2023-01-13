MPA Proposes Changes to Soccer Classification for Next 4 Years
The Maine Principals' Association soccer Committee has proposed major changes to the soccer classification classes for the next two years, 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
They are proposing to add a 8-person Soccer Class, similar to what has been successfully done for 8-man football. There will still be Class A (665 plus students), Class B (381-664 students) Class C (201-380 students) and Class D (0-200 students)
Proposed 8 person Teams in the North include
- MDI Girls
- Dexter Boys
- Calais Girls
- Narraguagus Girls
- Penquis Valley Girls
- Piscataquis Girls
- Woodland Girls
- Lee Girls
- Maine School of Science and Mathematics Girls
- Southern Aroostook Boys
- Schenk/Stearns Girls and Boys
- Deer Isle-Stonington Girls and Boys
- Katahdin Girls
- Shead Girls
- Ashland Boys
- Jonesport-Beals Boys
- Van Buren Girls and Boys
- East Grand Boys
The Red numbers are the enrollment for the schools as of April 1, 2022, which is what they are using for classification purposes.
The Classification Committee will review the work of the Soccer Committee on January 19, 2023.
Get our free mobile app