MPA Proposes Changes to Soccer Classification for Next 4 Years

The Maine Principals' Association soccer Committee has proposed major changes to the soccer classification classes for the next two years, 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.

They are proposing to add a 8-person Soccer Class, similar to what has been successfully done for 8-man football. There will still be Class A (665 plus students), Class B (381-664 students) Class C (201-380 students) and Class D (0-200 students)

Proposed 8 person Teams in the North include

MDI Girls

Dexter Boys

Calais Girls

Narraguagus Girls

Penquis Valley Girls

Piscataquis Girls

Woodland Girls

Lee Girls

Maine School of Science and Mathematics Girls

Southern Aroostook Boys

Schenk/Stearns Girls and Boys

Deer Isle-Stonington Girls and Boys

Katahdin Girls

Shead Girls

Ashland Boys

Jonesport-Beals Boys

Van Buren Girls and Boys

East Grand Boys

The Red numbers are the enrollment for the schools as of April 1, 2022, which is what they are using for classification purposes.

The Classification Committee will review the work of the Soccer Committee on January 19, 2023.

