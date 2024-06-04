MPA Team Tennis [RESULTS]

Here are the quarterfinal results/schedule for the Maine Principal Association's Team Tennis Tournament

Best of luck to all playing.

Girl's Tennis

A North Quarterfinals

  • #1 Brunswick defeated #8 Oxford Hills 5-0
  • #7 Mt. Ararat vs. #2 Camden Hills
  • #5 Lewiston vs. #4 Hampden Academy
  • #6 Brewer vs. #3 Messalonskee

A South Quarterfinals

  • #8 Scarborough vs. #1 Falmouth
  • #5 Windham vs. #4 Thornton Academy
  • #6 Kennebunk vs. #3 Cheverus
  • #7 Sanford vs. #2 Gorham

B North Quarterfinals

  • #1 Caribou defeated #8 Oceanside 5-0
  • #5 John Bapst vs. #4 Foxcroft Academy
  • #6 Ellsworth vs. #3 Hermon
  • #7 Old Town vs. #2 Waterville

B South Quarterfinals

  • #2 Yarmouth defeated #7 Gardiner 5-0
  • #5 Cape Elizabeth vs. #4 Medomak Valley
  • #6 Lincoln Academy vs. #3 Greely
  • #8 York vs. #1 Cony

C North Quarterfinals

  • #1 GSA defeated #8 Houlton 3-2
  • #4 Fort Kent defeated #5 Van Buren 5-0
  • #6 Dexter vs. #3 Piscataquis
  • #2 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #10 Orono 3-2

C South Quarterfinals

  • #6 Boothbay vs. #3 MCI
  • #5 Hall-Dale vs. #4 Spruce Mountaine
  • #7 Mountain Valley vs. #2 Waynflete
  • #9 NYA vs. #1 Maranacook

Boy's Tennis

Class A North

  • #6 Bangor defeated #3 Mt. Blue 3-2
  • #7 Lewiston vs. #2 Skowhegan
  • #5 Brunswick vs. #4 Mt. Ararat
  • #8 Messalonskee vs. #1 Camden Hills

Class A South

  • #6 Marshwood vs. #3 Thornton Academy
  • #7 South Portland vs. #2 Kennebunk
  • #4 Gorham defeated #5 Scarborough 4-1
  • Winner #9 vs. #8 Portland vs. #1 Falmouth

Class B North

  • #3 Old Town defeated #6 Presque Isle 5-0
  • #5 Foxcroft Academy vs. #4 John Bapst
  • #2 Caribou defeated #7 Waterville 4-1
  • #8 Belfast vs. #1 MDI

Class B South

  • #6 Morse vs. #3 Medomak Valley
  • #5 Greely vs. #4 Cape Elizabeth
  • #7 York vs. #2 Lincoln Academy
  • #8 Cony vs. #1 Yarmouth

Class C North

  • #3 Washington Academy defeated #6 Fort Kent 5-0
  • #5 Schenck vs. #4 Mattanawcook Academy
  • #7 GSA vs. #2 Calais
  • Winner #9 Madawaska vs. #8 Dexter vs. #1 Orono

Class C South

  • #4 Waynflete defeated #5 Winthrop 5-0
  • #6 Mountain Valley vs. #3 MCI
  • #7 NYA vs. #2 Spruce Mountain
  • #8 Carrabec vs. #1 Boothbay
