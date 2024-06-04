MPA Team Tennis [RESULTS]
Here are the quarterfinal results/schedule for the Maine Principal Association's Team Tennis Tournament
Best of luck to all playing.
Girl's Tennis
A North Quarterfinals
- #1 Brunswick defeated #8 Oxford Hills 5-0
- #7 Mt. Ararat vs. #2 Camden Hills
- #5 Lewiston vs. #4 Hampden Academy
- #6 Brewer vs. #3 Messalonskee
A South Quarterfinals
- #8 Scarborough vs. #1 Falmouth
- #5 Windham vs. #4 Thornton Academy
- #6 Kennebunk vs. #3 Cheverus
- #7 Sanford vs. #2 Gorham
B North Quarterfinals
- #1 Caribou defeated #8 Oceanside 5-0
- #5 John Bapst vs. #4 Foxcroft Academy
- #6 Ellsworth vs. #3 Hermon
- #7 Old Town vs. #2 Waterville
B South Quarterfinals
- #2 Yarmouth defeated #7 Gardiner 5-0
- #5 Cape Elizabeth vs. #4 Medomak Valley
- #6 Lincoln Academy vs. #3 Greely
- #8 York vs. #1 Cony
C North Quarterfinals
- #1 GSA defeated #8 Houlton 3-2
- #4 Fort Kent defeated #5 Van Buren 5-0
- #6 Dexter vs. #3 Piscataquis
- #2 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #10 Orono 3-2
C South Quarterfinals
- #6 Boothbay vs. #3 MCI
- #5 Hall-Dale vs. #4 Spruce Mountaine
- #7 Mountain Valley vs. #2 Waynflete
- #9 NYA vs. #1 Maranacook
Boy's Tennis
Class A North
- #6 Bangor defeated #3 Mt. Blue 3-2
- #7 Lewiston vs. #2 Skowhegan
- #5 Brunswick vs. #4 Mt. Ararat
- #8 Messalonskee vs. #1 Camden Hills
Class A South
- #6 Marshwood vs. #3 Thornton Academy
- #7 South Portland vs. #2 Kennebunk
- #4 Gorham defeated #5 Scarborough 4-1
- Winner #9 vs. #8 Portland vs. #1 Falmouth
Class B North
- #3 Old Town defeated #6 Presque Isle 5-0
- #5 Foxcroft Academy vs. #4 John Bapst
- #2 Caribou defeated #7 Waterville 4-1
- #8 Belfast vs. #1 MDI
Class B South
- #6 Morse vs. #3 Medomak Valley
- #5 Greely vs. #4 Cape Elizabeth
- #7 York vs. #2 Lincoln Academy
- #8 Cony vs. #1 Yarmouth
Class C North
- #3 Washington Academy defeated #6 Fort Kent 5-0
- #5 Schenck vs. #4 Mattanawcook Academy
- #7 GSA vs. #2 Calais
- Winner #9 Madawaska vs. #8 Dexter vs. #1 Orono
Class C South
- #4 Waynflete defeated #5 Winthrop 5-0
- #6 Mountain Valley vs. #3 MCI
- #7 NYA vs. #2 Spruce Mountain
- #8 Carrabec vs. #1 Boothbay
