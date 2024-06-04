MPA Team Tennis [RESULTS]

Here are the quarterfinal results/schedule for the Maine Principal Association's Team Tennis Tournament

Best of luck to all playing.

Girl's Tennis

A North Quarterfinals

#1 Brunswick defeated #8 Oxford Hills 5-0

#7 Mt. Ararat vs. #2 Camden Hills

#5 Lewiston vs. #4 Hampden Academy

#6 Brewer vs. #3 Messalonskee

A South Quarterfinals

#8 Scarborough vs. #1 Falmouth

#5 Windham vs. #4 Thornton Academy

#6 Kennebunk vs. #3 Cheverus

#7 Sanford vs. #2 Gorham

B North Quarterfinals

#1 Caribou defeated #8 Oceanside 5-0

#5 John Bapst vs. #4 Foxcroft Academy

#6 Ellsworth vs. #3 Hermon

#7 Old Town vs. #2 Waterville

B South Quarterfinals

#2 Yarmouth defeated #7 Gardiner 5-0

#5 Cape Elizabeth vs. #4 Medomak Valley

#6 Lincoln Academy vs. #3 Greely

#8 York vs. #1 Cony

C North Quarterfinals

#1 GSA defeated #8 Houlton 3-2

#4 Fort Kent defeated #5 Van Buren 5-0

#6 Dexter vs. #3 Piscataquis

#2 Mattanawcook Academy defeated #10 Orono 3-2

C South Quarterfinals

#6 Boothbay vs. #3 MCI

#5 Hall-Dale vs. #4 Spruce Mountaine

#7 Mountain Valley vs. #2 Waynflete

#9 NYA vs. #1 Maranacook

Boy's Tennis

Class A North

#6 Bangor defeated #3 Mt. Blue 3-2

#7 Lewiston vs. #2 Skowhegan

#5 Brunswick vs. #4 Mt. Ararat

#8 Messalonskee vs. #1 Camden Hills

Class A South

#6 Marshwood vs. #3 Thornton Academy

#7 South Portland vs. #2 Kennebunk

#4 Gorham defeated #5 Scarborough 4-1

Winner #9 vs. #8 Portland vs. #1 Falmouth

Class B North

#3 Old Town defeated #6 Presque Isle 5-0

#5 Foxcroft Academy vs. #4 John Bapst

#2 Caribou defeated #7 Waterville 4-1

#8 Belfast vs. #1 MDI

Class B South

#6 Morse vs. #3 Medomak Valley

#5 Greely vs. #4 Cape Elizabeth

#7 York vs. #2 Lincoln Academy

#8 Cony vs. #1 Yarmouth

Class C North

#3 Washington Academy defeated #6 Fort Kent 5-0

#5 Schenck vs. #4 Mattanawcook Academy

#7 GSA vs. #2 Calais

Winner #9 Madawaska vs. #8 Dexter vs. #1 Orono

Class C South

#4 Waynflete defeated #5 Winthrop 5-0

#6 Mountain Valley vs. #3 MCI

#7 NYA vs. #2 Spruce Mountain

#8 Carrabec vs. #1 Boothbay

