EHS Girls Beat Bangor 5-0 Bangor Boys Beat EHS 5-0

The Ellsworth Girl's Tennis Team beat Bangor 5-0 while the Bangor Boy's Tennis Team beat Ellsworth 5-0 on Wednesday, May 15th.

Here are the individual match scores

Girl's

1st Singles - Megan Jordan defeated Olivia Nagle 8-0

2nd Single - Miah Coffin defeated Jaeda Grosjean 8-2

3rd Singles - Whitney Clarke defeated Amelia Picard 8-1

1st Doubles - Brynn Stephenson/Shae Carter defeated Jasmine J/Annie Noblet 8-3

2nd Doubles - Elise Sargent/Kennedy Lambert defeated Ama Opoku/Grace 8-0

Boy's

1st Singles - Jackson Haskell defeated Grayson Mote 8-1

2nd Singles - Josh Grunkemeyer defeated Pablo Little-Siebold 8-0

3rd Singles - Sam Shtereberg defeated Kobe Swett 8-1

1st Doubles - Graeme O'Neal/Quentin Gabe defeated Noah Frost/Sam Kaplan 8-0

2nd Doubles - Nate Theriaulg/Frida Holesha defeated Cooper Mitchell/Hector Oronzco-Delgado 8-4

Thanks to Amy Boles and Matthew Downs for the results.

