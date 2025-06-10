Old Town Girls Tennis Team Wins Northern Maine Class B Championship Beating Caribou 4-1

The Old Town Girls Tennis Team defeated Caribou 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon, in Bangor, to win the Class B Northern Maine Championship

Old Town will now look to become the State Champions, when they face Lincoln Academy on Wednesday, June 11th at Bates College in Lewiston.

Here are the individual match results.

1st Singles - Madelynn Deprey (Caribou) defeated Sadie May 6-3, 6-1

2nd Singles - Allyson Caron (Old Town) defeated Adriana Deschaine 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

3rd Singles - Savanna Lolar (Old Town) defeated Ella Bennett 7-6 (7-5), 6-0

1st Doubles - Sophie Morgan/Aliyah Curtis (Old Town) defeated Joslyn Griffeth/Isabella Sleeper 6-1, 6-4

2nd Doubles - Lily Mickel/Madison Davis (Old Town) defeated Madison Thibault/Brianna Levesque 4-6, 6-4,6-3

