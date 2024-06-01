Final High School Tennis Heal Points
The Boys and Girls Heal Points for the High School Tennis season have been finalized. Best of luck to everyone advancing to the playoffs!
Boys Class A North
Boys Class A South
Girls Class A North
Girls Class A South
Boys Class B North
Boys Class B South
Girls Class B North
Girls Class B South
Boys Class C North
Boys Class C South
Girls Class C North
Girls Class C South
Get our free mobile app
QUIZ: Can You Identify the Iconic '80s Film From Just a Single Freeze-Frame?
Embark on a journey through '80s nostalgia with kids (and aliens) on bikes, and teens dodging principles (and responsibilities). We've put the proverbial pause on some of the decade's most iconic flicks, and now it's your mission to name them all.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz