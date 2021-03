We move back to the Cheese and Chip Regions for the final day of Sweet 16 action.

Half of the Elite Eight is set after 3-seed Peanuts/Assorted Nuts and 4-seed Popcorn advanced to the final of the Salty Region, while 2-seed Oreo will meet 4-seed Rice Krispies in the Sweet Region final.

Which four snacks out of the Cheese and Chip Regions will meet up with the others in the Elite Eight? That's for you to decide.