Narraguagus 1-Hits Woodland Wins 13-0

The Narraguagus Knights received an outstanding pitching performance from Anabelle Cirone as she 1-hit Woodland and the Knights banged out 10 hits, en-route to a season-opening 13-0 run-ruled 5-inning game.

Cirone struck out 11 and only walked 1 batter.

Her batterymate, Paidyn Cashman was 3-4 at the plate with a double and 2 runs batted in.

Devae Reynolds was 2-2, with a double and 3 runs batted in. Trinity Morris had a double and drove in 2 runs. Katrina Hatt had a double.

Cirone, Ceanna Wallace, and Laney Oliver all singled.

The Knights stole 5 bases, led by Ceanna Wallace who had 2 steals.

Narraguagus is now 1-0. They will host Sumner on Saturday, April 22nd at 1 p.m.

Woodland, 0-1 travels to Lee to play the Lee Academy Pandas on Saturday, April 22nd at 1 p.m.

