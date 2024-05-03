Narraguagus Pounds Out 11 Hits Beating Machias 12-4

The Narraguagus Knight's bats were busy Thursday afternoon, pounding out 11 hits, as Narraguagus beat Machias 12-4 in Machias.

Paidyn Cashman was 3-4 for Narraguagus. Trinity Morris had a double, was 2-5 and drove in 4 runs. Callin Chase, leading off, was 2-5 with a double. Autumn Peterson helped herself at the plate going 1-5, with a triple and driving in 3 runs. Natalie Stanwood had a triple and drove in a run. Erica Rackliffe and Emma Moorrs each had a single.

In the circle, Peterson went the distance, holding Machias to 3 hits, and allowing 4 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 9 and walked 5.

Maleah Rhodes was in the circle for the Bulldogs. She allowed the 7 runs, although just 1 was earned, striking out 14 and walking 1.

Kendall Atkinson had 2 hits to lead Machias. Justina Smith had Machias' other hit.

Machias committed 8 errors in the game, while Narraguagus made 3 errors.

Narraguagus is now 5-2 on the season. They play at Sumner on Monday, May 6th at 4:30 p.m.

Machias is 3-3 on the season. They play host to Sumner on Wednesday, May 8th at 4 p.m.

