Narraguagus Softball Begins Season with 15-0 Win Over Woodland

The Narraguagus Knights started off the 2024 Softball Season with a 15-0 win over the Woodland Dragons in Harrington on Tuesday, April 16th.

Narraguagus scored 6 runs in the 1st inning and then 9 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning in the mercy-rule shortened game.

Autumn Peterson pitched 4.0 innings for the Knights, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 7 and walking 1.

Trinity Morris, was 3-4, driving in 3 runs and scoring twice. Paidyn Cashman, the catcher was 2-3 with a home run. Cailin Chase, leading off and playing 3rd was 2-2 with a triple, driving in 3 runs. She walked twice. Emma Moores was 2-3, with a double, driving in 3 runs.

Autumn Peterson, Erica Rackliffe, Natalie Stanwood and Eden Fraser singled for Narraguagus.

The Knights swiped 9 bases, with Chase stealing 4 bases, and Peterson, Fraser, Cashman, Morris and and Courtney Bagley each stole a base

Carlie Leighton was in the circle for Woodland.

Chloe Farrar and Audrina Moore each singled for the Dragons

Narraguagus is 1-0. They will host Sumner on Friday, April 19th at 12 noon.

Woodland is 0-1 and will play at home against Penobscot Valley on Friday, April 19th at 4 p.m.

