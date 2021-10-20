NCAA D3 Soccer Statistics Highlighted By Husson

The best offenses in Men’s and Women’s Division 3 soccer in America are at Husson University.

• Through all games played Monday, the Husson men’s team has scored more goals than any other school in the nation.

o 63 goals in 16 games for the Eagles

o That is actually second in goals per game at 3.94, trailing just Penn State Harrisburg who has only played 12 games with 49 goals scored a 4.08 clip

• Husson Sophomore Jordi Cabau is tied for 9th in the country in total assists, with 9 in 16 games played

o Nation leaders are tied with 11 (2 players)

o He has 15 goals and that is tied for 9th most in the nation, the nation leader has 19 goals

o That puts him tied for the third most points in the country (2 points for a goal, 1 for an assist) for 39 points, the nation’s leader has 48

• Through 14 games played the Husson women have scored 70 goals

o Highest average per game in the nation at 5 goals

o Despite other schools playing 15-16-or-17 games Husson leads the nation in total goals scored at 70

o University of Chicago is second in both categories with 69 goals in 14 games

• Husson Freshman Natalie Aviolla is tied for 9th in the country in goals per game with 13 in 11 games played for a 1.18 goals per game average (the leader is 1.73 goals per game)

o Her 13 goals is the 16th most in the nation, the leader has 22

o She is tied for 18th in the country for most points this season with 31 (2 points for a goal, 1 point for an assist)

o Based on her notching 31 points in 11 games, Aviolla is tied for 9th in the nation for points per game at 2.82

• UMaine-Farmington’s McKenna Brodeur is also showing up on the national lists tied for 13th in the country with 32 total points

o 12 goals (25th in nation) 8 assists (T-10th in country)