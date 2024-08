New England Junior American Legion Regional Tournament [SCHEDULE]

The 2024 New England Junior American Legion Regional Tournament will take place at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. Originally scheduled to start on Friday, August 9th, everything is being pushed back 1 day because of the heavy rain we are experiencing.

Here is the revised schedule.

Saturday August 10th.

Game 1 - Old Town Orono Twins vs. Berlin Post #36 10 a.,m.

Game 2 - Trenton Junior Acadians vs. Swampscott 1 p.m.

Game 3 - West Hartford Post #96 vs. South Kingston Post #39 4:30 p.m.

Game 4 - Waterford Post 161 vs. West Winfield Post 1058 7:30 p.m.

Sunday August 11th

Game 5 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 3 10 a.m.

Game 6 - Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 4 1 p.m.

Game 7 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3 4:30 p.m.

Game 8 - Winner Game 2 vs, Winner Game 4

Monday August 12

10 a.m. - Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6

12:30 p.m. Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8

Championship Game

Follow along and we will have recaps of the games