The Maine Principal's Association's New England Wrestling Qualifiers took place at Edward Little High School on Friday, February 20th.

Joel Desjardins from Fort Kent was name the Dennis Bishop Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament.

Congratulations to all and a special congratulations to

Noah Schultz of Monmouth/Richmond/Winthop who earned his 100th win.

Shamus Peas of Medomak Valley who earned his 200th win.

Brock Gagnon of Caribou who earned his 100th win.

The Top 3 finishers in each weight class have earned their place to represent Maine at the New England Championships.

Thanks to Jeffrey Pelletier the Athletic Director at Mountain Valley High School for the results.

106 pounds

Remington Grunhuvd - Massabesic Evan McMann - Biddeford/Thornton James Swan - Deering Angus Ward - Camden Hills

113 pounds

Kylan Berry - Bonny Eagle Preston Garland - Mt. Blue River Brackett - Oxford Hills Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy

120 pounds

Dominic Simpson - Belfast Michaelray Abeyta - Deering Owen Vigue - Winslow Robert Stevens - Wells

126 pounds

Evan Kowalsky - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick Julien Melendez - York Samian Skinsacos - Cheverus/Falmouth Quincy Nesbitt - Winslow

132 pounds

Evan Boulard - Massabesic Cooper Blair - Edward Little Keygan Boucher - Mountain Valley Cohen Swoveland - Waterville

138 pounds

Noah Parenteau - Belfast Chance Watson - Mountain Valley Cam Dennis - Noble Sajjad Jumaah - Windham/GNG/Westbrook

144 pounds

Evan Madigan - Edward Little Caiden Skidgell - Dirigo Ayden Decato - Noble AJ Ward - Mt Ararat/Brunswick

150 pounds

Alex Harriman - Massabesic Wyatt Chandler - Noble Brock Gagnon - Caribou Zander Pike - Penobscot County

157 pounds

Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent Noah Schultz - Monmout/Richmond Dillon Gray - Mt. Blue Kaeden Swan - Dirigo

165 pounds

Brady Ouellette - Noble Leighton Waite - Dirigo Henry Sites - Skowhegan Gabriel Williams - Sanford

175 pounds

Justin Batty - Camden Hills Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy Tanner Bradeen - Dirigo Izaac Martin-Poole - Edward Little

190 pounds

Grady Pease - Medomak Valley Mulin Cook - MCI Tim Brunk - Bonny Eagle Braden McKenzie - Monmouth/Richmond/Winthrop

215 pounds

Evan Metivier - Cheverus/Falmouth Shamus Pease - Medomak Valley Merlin Smith - Edward Little Benjamin Thomas - Winslow

285 pounds

Chris Levesque - Oxford Hills Jacob Brengolini - Marshwood William Martinez - Wells Wesley Baltrus - Mountain Valley