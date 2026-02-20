Maine Principal’s Association’s New England Wrestling Qualifiers [RESULTS]
The Maine Principal's Association's New England Wrestling Qualifiers took place at Edward Little High School on Friday, February 20th.
Joel Desjardins from Fort Kent was name the Dennis Bishop Outstanding Wrestler of the Tournament.
Congratulations to all and a special congratulations to
- Noah Schultz of Monmouth/Richmond/Winthop who earned his 100th win.
- Shamus Peas of Medomak Valley who earned his 200th win.
- Brock Gagnon of Caribou who earned his 100th win.
The Top 3 finishers in each weight class have earned their place to represent Maine at the New England Championships.
Thanks to Jeffrey Pelletier the Athletic Director at Mountain Valley High School for the results.
106 pounds
- Remington Grunhuvd - Massabesic
- Evan McMann - Biddeford/Thornton
- James Swan - Deering
- Angus Ward - Camden Hills
113 pounds
- Kylan Berry - Bonny Eagle
- Preston Garland - Mt. Blue
- River Brackett - Oxford Hills
- Clayton McPheters - Mattanawcook Academy
120 pounds
- Dominic Simpson - Belfast
- Michaelray Abeyta - Deering
- Owen Vigue - Winslow
- Robert Stevens - Wells
126 pounds
- Evan Kowalsky - Mt. Ararat/Brunswick
- Julien Melendez - York
- Samian Skinsacos - Cheverus/Falmouth
- Quincy Nesbitt - Winslow
132 pounds
- Evan Boulard - Massabesic
- Cooper Blair - Edward Little
- Keygan Boucher - Mountain Valley
- Cohen Swoveland - Waterville
138 pounds
- Noah Parenteau - Belfast
- Chance Watson - Mountain Valley
- Cam Dennis - Noble
- Sajjad Jumaah - Windham/GNG/Westbrook
144 pounds
- Evan Madigan - Edward Little
- Caiden Skidgell - Dirigo
- Ayden Decato - Noble
- AJ Ward - Mt Ararat/Brunswick
150 pounds
- Alex Harriman - Massabesic
- Wyatt Chandler - Noble
- Brock Gagnon - Caribou
- Zander Pike - Penobscot County
157 pounds
- Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Noah Schultz - Monmout/Richmond
- Dillon Gray - Mt. Blue
- Kaeden Swan - Dirigo
165 pounds
- Brady Ouellette - Noble
- Leighton Waite - Dirigo
- Henry Sites - Skowhegan
- Gabriel Williams - Sanford
175 pounds
- Justin Batty - Camden Hills
- Jakobi Hagar - Lincoln Academy
- Tanner Bradeen - Dirigo
- Izaac Martin-Poole - Edward Little
190 pounds
- Grady Pease - Medomak Valley
- Mulin Cook - MCI
- Tim Brunk - Bonny Eagle
- Braden McKenzie - Monmouth/Richmond/Winthrop
215 pounds
- Evan Metivier - Cheverus/Falmouth
- Shamus Pease - Medomak Valley
- Merlin Smith - Edward Little
- Benjamin Thomas - Winslow
285 pounds
- Chris Levesque - Oxford Hills
- Jacob Brengolini - Marshwood
- William Martinez - Wells
- Wesley Baltrus - Mountain Valley
