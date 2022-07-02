Newport’s Cooper Flagg Leads Team USA in Rebounding in Game 1 [VIDEO]

Newport Maine's Cooper Flagg started off his USA U-17 career with an impressive game, helping to lead Team USA to a 120-44 victory over Lebanon on Saturday afternoon July 2nd in Spain.

Flagg played 19.9 minutes and led the team with 13 rebounds. In fact the 13 rebounds were the most of any player in the 8 games played on Saturday July 2nd. He had 3 blocks in the game, which put him tied for 3rd among all players on Day 1.

Cooper finished the game with 3 points, 2 assists and 1 steal

Flagg and Team USA are back in action on Sunday July 3rd, when they will play Slovenia at 2:45 Eastern Time. You can watch Sunday's game HERE

You can watch a replay of the game against Lebanon below

