Nic Pepe hit a grand slam in the 6th inning leading the Maine Black Bears to a 5-2 win over Bryant on Saturday, April 4th at Mahaney Diamond.

Pepe's homer was his 2nd of the season. He finished the day 1-4.

Brody Rasmussen drove in Maine's other run on a single in the 6th inning. Rasmussen was 2-4.

Chris Bear had Maine's other hit

Vaun Larisa started on the mound for Maine. He went 5.0 innings allowing 3 hits and 1 run, striking out 4 and walking 5. Brennan Rumpf picked up the win, pitching the 6th inning. He's now 1-1. He walked 2 and struck out 1. Tommy Martin picked up his 1st save of the season, pitching the final 3 innings. He allowed 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 4 and walking 2.

Maine is now 7-22 and 5-4 in America East. Bryant is 17-12 and also 5-4 in America East.

Mine plays a non-conference game on Saturday, April 11th at Northeastern at 2 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m.

America East Standings

UMBC 5-1

Binghamton 4-3

Bryant 5-4

Maine 5-4

UAlbany 4-5

UMass-Lowell 3-6

NJIT 2-5