Nokomis 167 Belfast 170

The Nokomis Golf Team handed the Belfast Lions Golf Team their 1st loss of the season on Thursday, September 5th, winning 167-170 in a match played at the Northport Golf Course.

Nokomis' SJ Welch was the medalist with a low round of 37.

Here are the individual scores.

Nokomis

SJ Welch - 37

Caden Chretien - 40

Daegan Trafton - 45

Dawson Townsend - 45

Owen Buck - 46

Hunter Goodblood 51

Belfast

Joe Parker - 39

Caden Nickerson - 40

Gary Gale - 43

Finn Holmes - 48

Jason Thurston - 51

Landon Gray - 55

Nokomis is now 4-0 on the season and Belfast is 3-1

