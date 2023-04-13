Nokomis Beats Bangor 4-1 as Coots Throws No-Hitter

The Nokomis Warriors scored 4 runs in the top of the 7th and defeated the Bangor Rams at Bangor High School on Thursday, April 13th as Mia Coots threw a no-hitter for Nokomis.

Coots struck out 17 and didn't walk a batter.

Bangor's lone run came in the bottom of the 5th inning, when Casey Carter led off the inning and bunted, reaching 3rd on an error. After Coots struck out 2 batters, Carter scored on a passed ball.

Megan Watson's single in the top of the 7th scored 2 runs for the Warriors. Addy Hawthorne went 3-4, including a double. Hope Brooks had a pair of singles, with a run batted in.

Raegan Sprague started in the circle for Bangor. She went 2.2 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits. Taylor Clark came on in relief and pitched the final 4.1 innings. She allowed 5 hits and 4 runs. She struck out 3 and walked 9.

Nokomis opens the regular season at home against Belfast on Wednesday, April 19th at 1 p.m.

Bangor opens the regular season at Edward Little on Wednesday, April 19th at 1 p.m.

If you are an administrator of a Maine High School Baseball or Softball Gamechanger page please add chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com as a fan so we can write recaps of the games.