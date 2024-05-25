Nokomis Beats Cony 6-1

Mia Coots struck out 11 while walking just 1 as the Nokomis Warriors improved to 13-2 beating Cony 6-1 in Newport, on Friday afternoon, May 24th.

Coots allowed 3 hits and 1 run, which was unearned. She helped herself at the plate, going 3-4 and drove in 2 runs.

Raegan King was 2-4 at the plate with a triple. Jenna Sawtelle and Addy Hawthorne were each 2-3 with a double. Heather Coots had a single and stole a base.

Suri Ramkissoon was in the circle for the Rams. She allowed the 10 hits and 6 runs, although just 3 were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 1.

Alivia St. Peter had a pair of hits for Cony, including a double. Torrie Webber had Cony's other hit.

Nokomis, now 13-2 will conclude the regular season on Tuesday, May 28th when they host Leavitt at 4 p.m.

Cony, now 7-8 will conclude the regular season on Tuesday, May 28th when they host Gardiner at 6:30 p.m.

