Nokomis Beats Winslow 10-0 as Coots K’s 13 and King Goes 3-3

The Nokomis Warriors shutout the Winslow Black Raiders 10-0 in Newport on Friday, April 26th. Mia Coots spun a 1-hitter striking out 13 and walking 1. Raegan King led Nokomis offensively going 3-3 with a pair of doubles, driving in a run.

Sydney King was 3-3 driving in 3 runs, scoring twice. Addy Hawthorne was 2-3 with a double and run batted in. Jenna Sawtelle had a double, deriving in 2 runs. Coots helped herself at the plate, with a double and 1 run batted in. Abby Caron had a single.

Grace Melvin was in the circle for Winslow. She struck out 6, walking 5.

Madison Cochran had the Black Raider's hit.

Nokomis is now 3-1. They will play at Skowhegan against the Riverhawks on Monday, April 29th at 4 p.m.

Winslow drops to 1-4. They will play at Lisbon on Monday, April 29th at 4 p.m.

