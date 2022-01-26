Nokomis Boys Beat Cony 78-50 Remain Atop Class A North Heal Point Standings [STATS]

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team defeated Cony 78-50 on Tuesday, January 25 at Nokomis High School in Newport as freshman Cooper Flagg had a game-high 26 points.

Nokomis led 19-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors were up on top 49-43 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Warriors had 3 players in double figures. Cooper Flagg had 26 points while Connor Sides finished with 18 points and Ace Flagg had 14 points. The Warriors were 5-7 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Alex Grant and Connor Sides each had 2 3-pointers an Madden White had 1 3-pointer for Nokomis.

Cony had 3 player in double figures. Kam Dovin finished with 15 points, while Parker Sargent had 14 points and Dominick Napolitano had 10 points. The Rams were 3-10 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Dovin and Brady Hopkins had 2 3-pointers each and Brayden Barbeau had a 3-pointer.

Nokomis is now 12-1 and next plays at Camden Hills on Thursday, January 27th.

Cony is 9-4 and next plays at Mount Blue on Friday, January 28th.

Thanks to Earl Anderson, the Nokomis Coach, for sending the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Cony Boys 15 14 14 7 50 Nokomis Boys 19 17 13 29 78

Box Score

Cony

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 0 Sam Flannery 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 Luke Briggs 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Brayden Barbeau 3 1 0 1 0 0 3 Kam Dovin 15 6 4 2 1 2 4 Alex Fournier 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Brodi Freeman 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Kaleb Stred 2 1 1 0 0 0 11 Brady Hopkins 6 2 0 2 0 0 12 Daryn Flynn 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Dominick Napolitano 10 5 5 0 0 0 21 Rocco Napolitano 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Eli Parise 0 0 0 0 0 0 23 Ashton Dennett 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Parker Sargent 14 6 6 0 2 6 TOTALS 50 21 16 5 3 10

Nokomis