Nokomis Boys Beat Cony 78-50 Remain Atop Class A North Heal Point Standings [STATS]

Photo Bonnie Popper

The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team defeated Cony 78-50 on Tuesday, January 25 at Nokomis High School in Newport as freshman Cooper Flagg had a game-high 26 points.

Nokomis led 19-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors were up on top 49-43 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

The Warriors had 3 players in double figures. Cooper Flagg had 26 points while Connor Sides finished with 18 points and Ace Flagg had 14 points. The Warriors were 5-7 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Alex Grant and Connor Sides each had 2 3-pointers an Madden White had 1 3-pointer for Nokomis.

Cony had 3 player in double figures. Kam Dovin finished with 15 points, while Parker Sargent had 14 points and Dominick Napolitano had 10 points. The Rams were 3-10 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Dovin and Brady Hopkins had 2 3-pointers each and Brayden Barbeau had a 3-pointer.

Nokomis is now 12-1 and next plays at Camden Hills on Thursday, January 27th.

Cony is 9-4 and next plays at Mount Blue on Friday, January 28th.

Thanks to Earl Anderson, the Nokomis Coach, for sending the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Cony Boys151414750
Nokomis Boys1917132978

Box Score

Cony

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
0Sam Flannery000002
1Luke Briggs000000
2Brayden Barbeau310100
3Kam Dovin1564212
4Alex Fournier000000
5Brodi Freeman000000
10Kaleb Stred211000
11Brady Hopkins620200
12Daryn Flynn000000
14Dominick Napolitano1055000
21Rocco Napolitano000000
22Eli Parise000000
23Ashton Dennett000000
34Parker Sargent1466026
TOTALS5021165310

Nokomis

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Kellen Peavey000000
4Alex Grant931212
5Jake Noyes000000
10Dawson Townsend000000
11Ace Flagg1477000
12Grady Hartsgrove000000
14Cody Chretien200022
15Connor Sides1875223
20Mason Hopkins000000
21Ethan Cole000000
23Hunter Flagg211000
32Cooper Flagg261313000
35Madden White732100
TOTALS783429557
