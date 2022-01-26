Nokomis Boys Beat Cony 78-50 Remain Atop Class A North Heal Point Standings [STATS]
The Nokomis Boys Basketball Team defeated Cony 78-50 on Tuesday, January 25 at Nokomis High School in Newport as freshman Cooper Flagg had a game-high 26 points.
Nokomis led 19-15 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 36-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Warriors were up on top 49-43 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Warriors had 3 players in double figures. Cooper Flagg had 26 points while Connor Sides finished with 18 points and Ace Flagg had 14 points. The Warriors were 5-7 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers on the night. Alex Grant and Connor Sides each had 2 3-pointers an Madden White had 1 3-pointer for Nokomis.
Cony had 3 player in double figures. Kam Dovin finished with 15 points, while Parker Sargent had 14 points and Dominick Napolitano had 10 points. The Rams were 3-10 from the free throw line and had 5 3-pointers. Dovin and Brady Hopkins had 2 3-pointers each and Brayden Barbeau had a 3-pointer.
Nokomis is now 12-1 and next plays at Camden Hills on Thursday, January 27th.
Cony is 9-4 and next plays at Mount Blue on Friday, January 28th.
Thanks to Earl Anderson, the Nokomis Coach, for sending the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Cony Boys
|15
|14
|14
|7
|50
|Nokomis Boys
|19
|17
|13
|29
|78
Box Score
Cony
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|0
|Sam Flannery
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Luke Briggs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brayden Barbeau
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Kam Dovin
|15
|6
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Alex Fournier
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Brodi Freeman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Kaleb Stred
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Brady Hopkins
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|Daryn Flynn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Dominick Napolitano
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Rocco Napolitano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Eli Parise
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Ashton Dennett
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Parker Sargent
|14
|6
|6
|0
|2
|6
|TOTALS
|50
|21
|16
|5
|3
|10
Nokomis
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|2
|Kellen Peavey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Alex Grant
|9
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Jake Noyes
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Dawson Townsend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Ace Flagg
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Grady Hartsgrove
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Cody Chretien
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|15
|Connor Sides
|18
|7
|5
|2
|2
|3
|20
|Mason Hopkins
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Ethan Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Flagg
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Cooper Flagg
|26
|13
|13
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Madden White
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|78
|34
|29
|5
|5
|7