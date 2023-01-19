Nokomis Girls Beat Brewer 60-35 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Nokomis Girls were trailing 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter then went on a 21-2 run in the 2nd Quarter and beat the Brewer Witches 60-35 in Newport on Thursday, January 19th.

Nokomis led 28-16 at the end of the 1st Half and 49-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Brianna Townsend with a game-high 29 points, including 5 3-pointers. Camryn King had 18 points with a 3-pointer. Danica Migliore had a 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Gabrielle Roberts with 9 points. Grace LaBree had 8 points. Mariah Roberts and Gabrielle Roberts each had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 9-16 from the free throw line.

Nokomis is now 6-5. They will play host to Erskine Academy on Saturday, January 21st at 1 p.m.

Brewer is now 3-6. They will play host to Messalonskee on Saturday, January 21st at 6 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Girls14251435
Nokomis  Girls721211160

 

Box Score

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Gabrielle Roberts91146
Allie Flagg21---
Jillian Ford0----
Kaylee Dore0----
Kathleen Brydges63---
Reece McKenney21---
Mariah Roberts61112
Aeri Nichols0----
Olivia Melvin1--12
Jenna McQuarrie1--12
Grace LaBree83-24
TEAM0----
TOTALS35102916

Nokomis

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Camryn King186135
Emberli Michaud21--2
Danica Migliore71123
Alexa Brann0----
Kristen Condon0----
Eliya Drummond0----
Raegan King0----
Brianna Townsend296522
Alaina Donahue21---
Emma Marble0----
Brylee Beaulieu2--22
Addison Hawthorne0----
Elizabeth Parker0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS60157914
