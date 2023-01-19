Nokomis Girls Beat Brewer 60-35 [STATS]

The Nokomis Girls were trailing 14-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter then went on a 21-2 run in the 2nd Quarter and beat the Brewer Witches 60-35 in Newport on Thursday, January 19th.

Nokomis led 28-16 at the end of the 1st Half and 49-21 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis was led by Brianna Townsend with a game-high 29 points, including 5 3-pointers. Camryn King had 18 points with a 3-pointer. Danica Migliore had a 3-pointer.

Brewer was led by Gabrielle Roberts with 9 points. Grace LaBree had 8 points. Mariah Roberts and Gabrielle Roberts each had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 9-16 from the free throw line.

Nokomis is now 6-5. They will play host to Erskine Academy on Saturday, January 21st at 1 p.m.

Brewer is now 3-6. They will play host to Messalonskee on Saturday, January 21st at 6 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 14 2 5 14 35 Nokomis Girls 7 21 21 11 60

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabrielle Roberts 9 1 1 4 6 Allie Flagg 2 1 - - - Jillian Ford 0 - - - - Kaylee Dore 0 - - - - Kathleen Brydges 6 3 - - - Reece McKenney 2 1 - - - Mariah Roberts 6 1 1 1 2 Aeri Nichols 0 - - - - Olivia Melvin 1 - - 1 2 Jenna McQuarrie 1 - - 1 2 Grace LaBree 8 3 - 2 4 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 10 2 9 16

Nokomis