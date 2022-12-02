Nokomis Girls Beat Morse 71-15 in Preseason Scrimmage
The Nokomis Girls Basketball Team beat the Morse Shipbuilders 71-15 in a preseason scrimmage in Bath on Thursday, December 1st.
The Warriors led 20-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 43-6 at Halftime and 55-11 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Brianna Townsend led all scorers with 17 points, while Camryn King and Addison Hawthorne each finished with 12 points. Nokomis had 4 3-pointers on the night. Brianna Townsend and Kristen Condon each had 2 3's. The Warriors were 11-25 from the free throw line.
Morse was led by Haley Kirkpatrick who had 10 points. Zoe Avert had a 3-pointers. The Shipbuilders were 4-9 from the free throw line.
Nokomis opens the regular season at home, on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m. against Bangor.
Morse opens the regular season on home on Friday, December 9th at 6 :30 p.m. against Kennebunk.
Thanks to Coach Crockett for the information.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Nokomis Girls
|20
|23
|12
|16
|71
|Morse Girls
|3
|3
|5
|4
|15
Box Score
Nokomis
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Camryn King
|12
|5
|-
|2
|4
|Emberli Michaud
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Danica Migliore
|9
|4
|-
|1
|2
|Alexa Brann
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kristen Condon
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|Eliya Drummond
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Raegan King
|5
|2
|-
|1
|2
|Brianna Townsend
|17
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Emma Marble
|2
|-
|-
|2
|6
|Brylee Beaulieu
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Alaina Donahue
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Addison Hawthorne
|12
|4
|-
|4
|9
|Elizabeth Parker
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|71
|24
|4
|11
|25
Morse
|Name
|PTS
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|Emma Hart
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Danica Snyder
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Reece Darling
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Edie McCoy
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Zoe Avert
|3
|-
|1
|-
|-
|Bekah Plumet
|0
|-
|-
|-
|2
|Danielle Byondt
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chloe Rutledge
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sophei Borbor
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glory Fiesta
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Haley Kirkpatrick
|10
|3
|-
|4
|7
|TEAM
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|TOTALS
|15
|4
|1
|4
|9