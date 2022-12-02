Nokomis Girls Beat Morse 71-15 in Preseason Scrimmage

The Nokomis Girls Basketball Team beat the Morse Shipbuilders 71-15 in a preseason scrimmage in Bath on Thursday, December 1st.

The Warriors led 20-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 43-6 at Halftime and 55-11 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Brianna Townsend led all scorers with 17 points, while Camryn King and Addison Hawthorne each finished with 12 points. Nokomis had 4 3-pointers on the night. Brianna Townsend and Kristen Condon each had 2 3's. The Warriors were 11-25 from the free throw line.

Morse was led by Haley Kirkpatrick who had 10 points. Zoe Avert had a 3-pointers. The Shipbuilders were 4-9 from the free throw line.

Nokomis opens the regular season at home, on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m. against Bangor.

Morse opens the regular season on home on Friday, December 9th at 6 :30 p.m. against Kennebunk.

Thanks to Coach Crockett for the information.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Girls 20 23 12 16 71 Morse Girls 3 3 5 4 15

Box Score

Nokomis

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Camryn King 12 5 - 2 4 Emberli Michaud 0 - - - - Danica Migliore 9 4 - 1 2 Alexa Brann 0 - - - - Kristen Condon 6 - 2 - - Eliya Drummond 2 1 - - - Raegan King 5 2 - 1 2 Brianna Townsend 17 5 2 1 2 Emma Marble 2 - - 2 6 Brylee Beaulieu 6 3 - - - Alaina Donahue 0 - - - - Addison Hawthorne 12 4 - 4 9 Elizabeth Parker 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 71 24 4 11 25

Morse