Nokomis Girls Beat Morse 71-15 in Preseason Scrimmage

Nokomis Girls Beat Morse 71-15 in Preseason Scrimmage

Photo Chris Popper

The Nokomis Girls Basketball Team beat the Morse Shipbuilders 71-15 in a preseason scrimmage in Bath on Thursday, December 1st.

The Warriors led 20-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, 43-6 at Halftime and 55-11 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Nokomis had 3 players in double figures. Brianna Townsend led all scorers with 17 points, while Camryn King and Addison Hawthorne each finished with 12 points. Nokomis had 4 3-pointers on the night. Brianna Townsend and Kristen Condon each had 2 3's. The Warriors were 11-25 from the free throw line.

Morse was led by Haley Kirkpatrick who had 10 points. Zoe Avert had a 3-pointers. The Shipbuilders were 4-9 from the free throw line.

Nokomis opens the regular season at home, on Tuesday, December 13th at 6:30 p.m. against Bangor.

Morse opens the regular season on home on Friday, December 9th at 6 :30 p.m. against Kennebunk.

Thanks to Coach Crockett for the information.

Line Score

   1   2    3    4   T
Nokomis Girls2023121671
Morse Girls335415

 

Box Score

Nokomis

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Camryn King125-24
Emberli Michaud0----
Danica Migliore94-12
Alexa Brann0----
Kristen Condon6-2--
Eliya Drummond21---
Raegan King52-12
Brianna Townsend175212
Emma Marble2--26
Brylee Beaulieu63---
Alaina Donahue0----
Addison Hawthorne124-49
Elizabeth Parker0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS712441125

Morse

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Emma Hart21---
Danica Snyder0----
Reece Darling0----
Edie McCoy0----
Zoe Avert3-1--
Bekah Plumet0---2
Danielle Byondt0----
Chloe Rutledge0----
Sophei Borbor0----
Glory Fiesta0----
Haley Kirkpatrick103-47
TEAM0----
TOTALS154149
Categories: Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 92.9 The Ticket