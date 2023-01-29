Nokomis Girls Top Brewer 38-26 [STATS]

The Nokomis Warriors Girl's Basketball Team defeated Brewer 38-26 in Brewer on Saturday, January 28th.

Nokomis led 9-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Brewer cut into the lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Warriors 11-7, to cut Nokomis' lead to just 2 points, 16-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Nokomis then outscored Brewer 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead 28-19.

Nokomis was led by Camryn King with 18 points including a 3-pointer. Addison Hawthorn had 8 points. Danica Migliore, Brianna Townsend and Emma Marble all had a 3-pointer. The Warriors were 2-6 from the free throw line.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Jenna McQuarrie had 6 points. Gabrielle Roberts had a 3-pointer. The Witches were 6-8 from the free throw line.

Nokomis is 9-7 and travels to play Lawrence on Friday, February 3rd at 6:30 p.m.

Brewer is 4-9 and will host Lawrence on Monday, January 30th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Nokomis Girls 9 7 12 10 38 Brewer Girls 3 11 5 7 26

Box Score

Nokomis

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Camryn King 18 7 1 1 3 Emberli Michaud 1 - - 1 2 Danica Migliore 3 - 1 - - Alexa Brann 0 - - - - Kristen Condon 0 - - - - Eliya Drummond 0 - - - - Raegan King 2 1 - - 2 Brianna Townsend 3 - 1 - - Emma Marble 3 - 1 - - Brylee Beaulieu 0 - - - - Alaina Donahue 0 - - - - Addison Hawthorne 8 4 - - - Elizabeth Parker 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 38 12 4 2 7

Brewer