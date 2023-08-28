Nokomis Golf Beats Lawrence 167-185
The Nokomis Golf Team defeated Lawrence on Monday, August 28th, 167-185.
Nokomis' S.J. Welch was the medalist, shooting a 3 under par 33.
Here are the individual scores.
Nokomis
- SJ Welch 33
- Alex Grant 38
- Caden Cretien 47
- Daegan Trafton 49
- Owen Buck 49
- Dawson Townsend 56
Lawrence
- Matt Quigley 40
- Liz Holden 45
- Broden Eaton-Foster 49
- Zach Hill 51
- Jacob Frazee 54
- Anderson Buck 68.
The Warriors improved to 2-0 on the young season, while Lawrence dropped to 1-2.
