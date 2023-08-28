Nokomis Golf Beats Lawrence 167-185

The Nokomis Golf Team defeated Lawrence on Monday, August 28th, 167-185.

Nokomis' S.J. Welch was the medalist, shooting a 3 under par 33.

Here are the individual scores.

Nokomis

SJ Welch 33

Alex Grant 38

Caden Cretien 47

Daegan Trafton 49

Owen Buck 49

Dawson Townsend 56

Lawrence

Matt Quigley 40

Liz Holden 45

Broden Eaton-Foster 49

Zach Hill 51

Jacob Frazee 54

Anderson Buck 68.

The Warriors improved to 2-0 on the young season, while Lawrence dropped to 1-2.

Thanks to Nokomis Coach Matt Brown for the results.

