Nokomis Golf Beats Morse 8-1
The Nokomis Golf Team beat Morse 8-1 on Tuesday, September 2nd.
SJ Welch was the medalist with a low-round score of 35.
Nokomis Scores
- SJ Welch 35
- Caden Chretien 40
- Daegan Trafton 41
- Owen Buck 47
- Will Hayes 47
Nokomis is now 2-0 on the season while Morse drops to 1-1.
Get our free mobile app
Please report your scores by sending a photo of the scorecard by email to Chris Popper
The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun. You can submit your nominations for the Athlete of the Week by emailing Chris Popper. Please submit your nominations by Sunday, September 7th, for games/matches played September 1st-6th. Voting will begin on Monday, September 8th, and go thru Thursday, September 11th. The winner will be announced on Friday, September 12th.