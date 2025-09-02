The Nokomis Golf Team beat Morse 8-1 on Tuesday, September 2nd.

SJ Welch was the medalist with a low-round score of 35.

Nokomis Scores

SJ Welch 35

Caden Chretien 40

Daegan Trafton 41

Owen Buck 47

Will Hayes 47

Nokomis is now 2-0 on the season while Morse drops to 1-1.

