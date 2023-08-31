Nokomis Golf Moves to 5-0 Beating Mt. View 177-225

The Nokomis Warriors Golf Team beat the Mt. View Mustangs 177-225 at Country View Golf Course on Thursday, August 31st.

Nokomis' SJ Welch was the medalist with a low score of 40.

Here are the individual scores

Nokomis

SJ Welch 40

Alex Grant 44

Caden Chretien 46

Daegan Trafton 47

Owen Buck 50

Hunter Goodblood 57

Mount View

Cole Gerrish 45

Evan Fontain 57

Garrett Fowler 65

Jonas Holmes 68

Evan Aspinal 69

Landry Moilton 76.

Nokomis moves to 5-0 while Mt. View is 0-5.

Thanks to Nokomis' Coach Matt Brown for the scores.

We would like to post High School Soccer, Golf, Volleyball and Football Scores. If coaches or managers can email the golf results and soccer scores including goal scorers and goalkeepers to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com we will write stories on the WDEA website for Downeast Maine schools and on the 92.9 The Ticket website for all Maine High Schools.

