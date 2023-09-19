Nokomis Golf Remains Undefeated Beating Belfast 155-194
The Nokomis Warriors' Golf Team defeated Belfast on Tuesday afternoon, September 19th, 155-194 at the Northport Golf Club to improve to 9-0 on the season.
Nokomis' SJ Welch was the medalist with the low round of 33.
Here are the individual scores.
Nokomis
- SJ Welch 33
- Alex Grant 39
- Daegan Trafton 41
- Caden Chretien 42
- Dawson Townsend 51
- Owen Buck 53
Belfast
- Caden Nickerson 41
- Jason Thompson 49
- Gary Gale 50
- Colton Luce 54.
- Ethan Abbot 63
- Jake Lindlof 70
Belfast is now 4-4 on the season.
Thanks to Matt Brown for the scores.
