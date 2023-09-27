Nokomis Golf Wins KVAC Class B Golf Championships

Congratulations to the Nokomis Warriors Golf Team who won the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) Golf Championship at the Rockland Golf Club on Wednesday, September 27th.

They beat Cony, Gardiner, Leavitt, Morse, and MCI to win the Championship, carding a 167

Nokomis Scores

SJ Welch 39

Owen Buck 42

Hunter Goodblood 42

Daegan Trafton 44

Caden Chretien 44

Alex Gran 46

Additionally Alexa Brann and Jadin Ireland qualified to play in the Girls Class B State Championships

The Class B State Championships will be held on Friday, October 6th beginning at 11 a.m. at Natanis Golf Course.

