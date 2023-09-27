Nokomis Golf Wins KVAC Class B Golf Championships
Congratulations to the Nokomis Warriors Golf Team who won the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) Golf Championship at the Rockland Golf Club on Wednesday, September 27th.
They beat Cony, Gardiner, Leavitt, Morse, and MCI to win the Championship, carding a 167
Nokomis Scores
- SJ Welch 39
- Owen Buck 42
- Hunter Goodblood 42
- Daegan Trafton 44
- Caden Chretien 44
- Alex Gran 46
Additionally Alexa Brann and Jadin Ireland qualified to play in the Girls Class B State Championships
The Class B State Championships will be held on Friday, October 6th beginning at 11 a.m. at Natanis Golf Course.
You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..
Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com