2026 Clash of the Warriors – Wrestling RESULTS
Nokomis High School in Newport hosted their annual Clash of the Warriors Wrestling Meet on Saturday, January 3rd. Here are the individual and team results.
Individual Results
106 pounds
- Gavin Milliken - Mount View
- Gage Hughes - Spruce Mountain
- Gabe Fraser - Nokomis
- Salavatore Rizzitello - Foxcroft Academy
113 pounds
- River Brackett - Oxford Hills
- Shane Goguen - Mount View
- Izaiah Cook - Nokomis
- Jacob Evans - Belfast
120 pounds
- Daniel Bosco - Mount View
- Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth
- Jayden Wright - Morse
- Seth Rudolph - Belfast
126 pounds
- Dominic Simpson - Belfast
- James Terry - Oxford Hills
- Gabe Nason - Mount View
- Darion Wescott - Ellsworth
132 pounds
- Tristan Atwell - Oxford Hills
- Timothy Benthusen - Fort Kent
- Darius Travis - Belfast
- Abel Currier - Piscataquis
138 pounds
- Noah Paranteau - Belfast
- Antonio Viera - Mount View
- Matthew Severance - Dexter
- Patrick Mead - Morse
144 pounds
- Mythias Travis - Belfast
- Luke Mayo - Skowhegan
- Lucas Nason - Mount View
- Boston Poulin - Medomak Valley
150 pounds
- Carter Rand - Monmouth
- Samuel Jenks - Skowhegan
- Curtis Fogg - Oxford Hills
- Dylan Coulombe - Nokomis
157 pounds
- Noah Schultz - Monmouth
- Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent
- Damiair Miller - Dexter
- Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy
165 pounds
- Bryce Hazelton - Oxford Hills
- Henry Sites - Skowhegan
- Brady Ball - Piscataquis
- Logan Dawes - Madison
175 pounds
- Copper Wren - Mount View
- Xavier Ocasio - Dirigo
- Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy
- Jayden Horton - Madison
190 pounds
- Grady Pease - Medomak Valley
- Mulin Cook - Maine Central
- Braden McKenzie - Monmouth Academy
- Amin Bobojonow - Nokomis
215 pounds
- Shamus Pease - Medomak Valle
- Noah Craney - Morse
- Tanner Ladd - Dexter
- Tyler Wing - Foxcroft Academy
285 pounds
- Connor Skidgell - Dirigo
- Cael Hamilton - Skowhegan
- Isaiah Trott - Monmouth
- Wesley Bragan - Nokomis
Team Results
- Mount View 195
- Oxford Hills 149
- Belfast 136
- Monmouth Academy 124
- Medomak Valley 115
- Nokomis 102
- Skowhegan 97.5
- Morse 97
- Dexter 84.5
- Dirigo 80.5
- Foxcroft Academy 76
- Ellsworth 61.5
- Fort Kent 56.5
- Madison 46.5
- Bucksport 44
- Piscataquis 40
- MDI 33
- MCI31.5
- Spruce Mountain 23
- Maranacook 16.5
- Lawrence 9.5
- Sumner 3
