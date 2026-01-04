Nokomis High School in Newport hosted their annual Clash of the Warriors Wrestling Meet on Saturday, January 3rd. Here are the individual and team results.

Individual Results

106 pounds

Gavin Milliken - Mount View Gage Hughes - Spruce Mountain Gabe Fraser - Nokomis Salavatore Rizzitello - Foxcroft Academy

113 pounds

River Brackett - Oxford Hills Shane Goguen - Mount View Izaiah Cook - Nokomis Jacob Evans - Belfast

120 pounds

Daniel Bosco - Mount View Clifford Cheney - Ellsworth Jayden Wright - Morse Seth Rudolph - Belfast

126 pounds

Dominic Simpson - Belfast James Terry - Oxford Hills Gabe Nason - Mount View Darion Wescott - Ellsworth

132 pounds

Tristan Atwell - Oxford Hills Timothy Benthusen - Fort Kent Darius Travis - Belfast Abel Currier - Piscataquis

138 pounds

Noah Paranteau - Belfast Antonio Viera - Mount View Matthew Severance - Dexter Patrick Mead - Morse

144 pounds

Mythias Travis - Belfast Luke Mayo - Skowhegan Lucas Nason - Mount View Boston Poulin - Medomak Valley

150 pounds

Carter Rand - Monmouth Samuel Jenks - Skowhegan Curtis Fogg - Oxford Hills Dylan Coulombe - Nokomis

157 pounds

Noah Schultz - Monmouth Joel Desjardins - Fort Kent Damiair Miller - Dexter Hayden Hanson - Foxcroft Academy

165 pounds

Bryce Hazelton - Oxford Hills Henry Sites - Skowhegan Brady Ball - Piscataquis Logan Dawes - Madison

175 pounds

Copper Wren - Mount View Xavier Ocasio - Dirigo Jacobi Poire - Foxcroft Academy Jayden Horton - Madison

190 pounds

Grady Pease - Medomak Valley Mulin Cook - Maine Central Braden McKenzie - Monmouth Academy Amin Bobojonow - Nokomis

215 pounds

Shamus Pease - Medomak Valle Noah Craney - Morse Tanner Ladd - Dexter Tyler Wing - Foxcroft Academy

285 pounds

Connor Skidgell - Dirigo Cael Hamilton - Skowhegan Isaiah Trott - Monmouth Wesley Bragan - Nokomis

Team Results

Mount View 195 Oxford Hills 149 Belfast 136 Monmouth Academy 124 Medomak Valley 115 Nokomis 102 Skowhegan 97.5 Morse 97 Dexter 84.5 Dirigo 80.5 Foxcroft Academy 76 Ellsworth 61.5 Fort Kent 56.5 Madison 46.5 Bucksport 44 Piscataquis 40 MDI 33 MCI31.5 Spruce Mountain 23 Maranacook 16.5 Lawrence 9.5 Sumner 3