Nokomis No-Hits MCI Wins 1-0 to Close Out Regular Season 15-1

Photo Chris Popper

The Nokomis Softball Team will finish the 2022 Regular Season 15-1 and atop the Class B North Heal Point Standings after Mia Coots threw a no-hitter and the Warriors topped MCI 1-0 on Wednesday, June 1st.

Coots had another dominating performance in the circle for Nokomis. She struck out 18 and walked 2 while not allowing a hit.

Kassie Snowman allowed just 5 hits in the circle for MCI. She struck out 1 and didn't walk a batter.

Camryn King had a triple. Megan Watson had 2 hits, including a double. Hope Brooks and Mia Coots each had a single for the Warriors.

Nokomis' lone defeat came on May 10th when they lost to Hermon 1-0

Nokomis will likely have a bye in the Class B North playoffs provided all 15 teams decided to play in the playoffs.

MCI finishes the regular season with  4-12 record in Class C North

