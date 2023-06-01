Nokomis Shuts Out MCI 9-0 Finishes Regular Season Undefeated 16-0

The Nokomis Warriors shutout the MCI Huskies 9-0 on Wednesday, May 31st to finish the season undefeated and a perfect 16-0 regular season record.

Mia Coots went the distance in the circle for Nokomis, striking out 9, walking 2 and scattering 3 hits.

Kassie Snowman pitched for MCI. She pitched a complete game allowing 7 hits and 9 runs, 6 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 5.

Camryn King batting leadoff was 2-3 with a pair of singles and a run batted in. She scored 3 times. Hope Brooks was 2-4 scoring a run and driving in a run. Coots had a single. Addison Hawthorne and Leah Tasker each singled.

Nokomis stole 8 bases with Camryn King and Brooks leading the way with 2 bags each.

Keydaliz Rivera had 2 singles for MCI while Hannah Robinson had 1 single.

Nokomis finishes the regular season with a 16-0 record and will enter the playoffs as the number 1 seed in Class B North.

MCI finishes the regular season with a 10-6 record and will enter the playoffs as the number 4 seed in Class C North.