Nokomis Softball 1-Hits Foxcroft Academy Wins 2-0

The Nokomis Warrior's Softball Team picked up a 2-0 win over the Foxcroft Academy Ponies in Dover-Foxcroft as the Warrior pitcher Mia Coots tossed a 1-hitter.

Coots was dominant in the circle, striking out 15 and didn't walk a batter.

Brooke Weston was the losing pitcher, allowing 8 hits and 2 runs.

Foxcroft Academy's lone hit was a single by Grace Green in the 3rd inning.

Sydney King was 3-3 for Nokomis with a double and drove in a run. Jordyn Condon was 2-3. Camryn King, Megan Watson, and Melissa Walker had singles for the Warriors.

Nokomis is now 10-1. Foxcroft Academy is now 4-7. The two teams will meet on Thursday, May 19th at 4 p.m. as they conclude the home and home series.

